HARRY ROSEN OPENS DOORS TO REIMAGINED OAKRIDGE PARK LOCATION

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"Reimagining Harry Rosen at Oakridge Park was about evolving how we serve our clients while staying true to who we are," says Ian Rosen, President and COO, Harry Rosen. "This store reflects our legacy of style authority and service, while embracing how Vancouverites dress, live, and work today. It's a space designed to build relationships and wardrobes for the long term."

Spanning just over 17,000 square feet, the new location is a true destination for mastery in menswear, bringing together an elevated tailoring lounge, private made-to-measure salon fitting rooms, and a central client bar intended to foster connection, conversation, and highly personalized service. The environment and design are unexpected but familiar, encouraging style discovery while reinforcing the brand's position as a leader in both craftsmanship and client experience. Clients are met by a "centre-stage" concept that will continually feature new ideas, pop-up concepts, and more.

The shop includes an exclusive ZEGNA shop-in-shop complete with its own dedicated entrance. The store also debuts Isaia's first hard shop-in-shop in Canada, a TOM FORD shop-in-shop, a personalized Berluti footwear space, and a refined edit of new and established designer brands from Harry Rosen's expert Style Advisors. Every piece in the store has been intentionally selected as part of Harry Rosen's "preferred selects", a tightly edited assortment that reflects the brand's commitment to quality over quantity, ensuring clients have access to the best of each category without compromise.

The store was thoughtfully designed in a continued partnership with dkstudio architects inc. to reflect Harry Rosen's core ethos of helping Canadians live a life well dressed. It is a deliberate departure from conventional department store planning. The familiar orthogonal grid has been abandoned in favour of a 45-degree zoning strategy inspired by the serrated edge of a tailor's shears. This angular geometry subtly reorients patrons in the physical retail space, transforming circulation into an experiential journey while opening sightlines across the boutique. "This concept is about tension and balance, honouring legacy while creating momentum," says Karen Mak, Co-Founder & CEO, dkstudio architects inc. "By shifting the geometry and dissolving traditional boundaries, we created an environment that feels crafted yet fluid, precise and fully energized."

At the core of the experience is Harry Rosen's relationship-driven approach to service. Clients are invited to join the CLUB HARRY loyalty program, work one-on-one with a dedicated Style Advisor, and build wardrobes guided by expert point of view across all categories, from tailored clothing to modern business casual and relaxed trend-focused fits. Style Advisors serve as trusted long-term partners, and help clients shape a personal signature through curated wardrobes, made-to-measure garments, and precise alterations that ensure every piece fits seamlessly into their lives. From first fitting to final stitch, Harry Rosen's tailoring expertise transforms garments into expressions of personal style, reinforcing the brand as the definitive destination for the modern man's wardrobe needs.

The Oakridge Park location builds on Harry Rosen's longstanding history in Vancouver, re-establishing its presence in one of the city's most important retail destinations and reinforcing its commitment to serving generations of clients in the market. It is also a major part of Harry Rosen's $50 million, multi-year national retail investment focused on modernizing its store network across Canada. Following the recent reimagining of the brand's First Canadian Place location in Toronto and the West Edmonton Mall location, and a preview of what's to come with a new, expanded Toronto flagship on Cumberland St., the Oakridge Park store reinforces and modernizes Harry Rosen's approach to tailored service and style.

"Oakridge Park represents a defining moment for luxury retail in Vancouver, and we're proud to welcome Harry Rosen back with a reimagined concept that aligns with the future of the centre," says Chrystal Burns, Executive Vice President, Canadian Retail Experience at QuadReal Property Group, the developer of Oakridge Park. "The brand's commitment to craftsmanship and client relationships embodies the broader vision we have for Oakridge Park as a cultural and lifestyle destination."

Images available for download here.

ABOUT HARRY ROSEN

Harry Rosen is Canada's leading luxury menswear retailer. Founded in 1954 by the man whose name the chain still bears, the eponymous store has grown from a single 500-square-foot store in Toronto to become a powerhouse in Canadian retailing with 19 stores across Canada and a robust e-commerce offering. Both Harry Rosen stores and www.harryrosen.com offer extensive collections from the world's finest labels and must have designers such as Brunello Cucinelli, ZEGNA, TOM FORD, Giorgio Armani, Moncler and its very own label HAROLD. Harry Rosen is known for its legendary customer service, delivering high-touch, personalized experiences across any customer touchpoint. The focus on treating each customer as an individual has helped establish Harry Rosen as the trusted partner in helping Canadian men develop their personal style.

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ABOUT OAKRIDGE PARK

Co-developed by QuadReal Property Group and Westbank, Oakridge Park serves as a bespoke and captivating cultural destination for Vancouver and is designed to seamlessly encompass every aspect of people's lives -- where living, working, and playing converge harmoniously, offering a space for inspiration, personal growth, and relaxation. Spanning over five million square feet and strategically designed around a sprawling nine-acre park, Oakridge Park creates a distinctive enclave within the expansive 28-acre footprint. A monumental redevelopment project, that stands out as one of Metro Vancouver's largest undertakings and ranking among the most significant ongoing transformations in North America, is poised to become an unparalleled addition to the city unlike anything Vancouver has ever seen.

Comprising residential, retail, office, public realm, civic, and cultural components, Oakridge Park is a world-class, master-planned community. Once fully completed, it will offer a top-tier retail experience totaling 650,000 square feet with 140+ leading global brands, including flagship and boutiques stores, accommodations for over 6,000 residents through 3,000+ residences, 720,000 square feet of meticulously designed office space for over 3,000 creative economy professionals, one of Vancouver's largest community centres and busiest libraries, six dynamic indoor and outdoor live-music venues, and will be home to the second Time Out Market in Canada. www.oakridgepark.com

Media Resources - Vancouver's Cultural Hub (oakridgepark.com)

SOURCE Harry Rosen Inc.

For all press inquiries, please contact: Jaime Eisen, [email protected], 647.224.9674