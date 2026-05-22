Samuelsohn to Outfit Canada Soccer Men's National Team in Official Custom Suiting

Official suiting to be unveiled in early June, with Harry Rosen as designated retail partner

MONTREAL, May 22, 2026 /CNW/ - Samuelsohn, a proud Canadian company and renowned luxury menswear brand, today announced its appointment as Official fine clothing outfitter to Canada Soccer's Men's National Team (CANMNT).

This landmark collaboration unites the country's best soccer players with Canada's finest clothing maker. The CANMNT will all be outfitted in custom suiting that befits the moment of representing the country on the largest stage.

Canada Soccer x Samuelsohn in Partnership with Harry Rosen (CNW Group/Harry Rosen Inc.)

The official men's suiting program will be unveiled early June 2026, marking the first public reveal of the designs that will accompany the team on the global stage.

As the designated retail partner, Harry Rosen will play a pivotal role in bringing this program to market. In addition to offering a curated selection of accessories to complete the team's look, the leading luxury Canadian menswear retailer will incorporate the official Samuelsohn Canada Soccer suiting program into its made-to-measure (MTM) offering. A dedicated swatch card--featuring the exact fabrics and design specifications worn by the National Team, including authorized Canada Soccer design elements--will be available in-store, enabling clients to commission the full suit through Harry Rosen's renowned MTM program. Select locations will also offer a specialized in-store fitting and installation experience, ensuring each garment is tailored with the same precision and intent as those created for the players.

"To dress Canada Soccer's National Team is to honor the discipline and dedication required to compete at the highest level," said Aliya Morehead, CCO at Samuelsohn. "As a 103-year-old Canadian company, this partnership is a rare opportunity for Samuelsohn to showcase a 'Made in Canada' story on the global stage--one defined by confidence, dignity, and modern elegance both on and off the pitch."

The program will also be available on www.samuelsohn.com through a dedicated made-to-order offering.

Together, the relationship celebrates a shared commitment to quality, craftsmanship, and national pride, extending the experience of elite suiting from the pitch to clients across Canada.

The relationship between Samuelsohn and Canada Soccer was established by Brevettar, who also facilitated the partnerships between the Canadian Men's National Soccer Team Players Association (CMNSTPA), Samuelsohn, and Harry Rosen in connection with the official suiting program.

Beginning in 2027, Samuelsohn will provide official suiting for Canada Soccer's Women's National Team program.

About Samuelsohn

Founded in 1923, Samuelsohn is built on an unwavering dedication to superior craftsmanship and timeless design. Handcrafted in Montréal, Canada, each garment reflects the expertise of highly skilled artisans who oversee every stage of production at one of North America's most respected tailoring facilities. Using only the finest fabrics sourced from Europe's most esteemed mills, Samuelsohn delivers exceptional quality to discerning clients. The brand is available at over 200 premier retailers across North America. Follow Samuelsohn on Instagram.

About Harry Rosen

Harry Rosen is Canada's leading luxury menswear retailer. Founded in Toronto in 1954, the brand has grown to 19 stores nationwide and online. Harry Rosen stores and www.harryrosen.com offer extensive collections from the world's finest labels and must have designers such as Brunello Cucinelli, ZEGNA, TOM FORD, Giorgio Armani, Moncler, Ralph Lauren, and its own label HAROLD. Harry Rosen is known for its personalized customer service, delivering exceptional customer experiences rooted in building personal style through real relationships. Follow Harry Rosen on Instagram and TikTok.

About Canada Soccer

Canada Soccer, in partnership with its membership and its partners, provides leadership in the pursuit of excellence in soccer, both at the national and international levels. Canada Soccer not only strives to lead Canada to victory but also encourages Canadians to a life-long passion for soccer. For more details on Canada Soccer, visit the official website at www.canadasoccer.com.

SOURCE Harry Rosen Inc.

Media Contacts: Florence Lacour, Marketing Director, Samuelsohn, [email protected]; Jaime Eisen, Public Relations, Harry Rosen, [email protected]