HARRY ROSEN ANNOUNCES OPENING OF REIMAGINED FIRST CANADIAN PLACE LOCATION

The updated, new-concept footprint is launching this Fall as part of a $50M national retail investment

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - Harry Rosen , Canada's leading luxury menswear retailer, is doubling down on Downtown Toronto with the opening of its reimagined store in First Canadian Place this Fall. The 10,380 sq. ft., single-level space is a bold investment in the future of workwear, purpose-built for the professionals driving the future of Canadian industry. Designed for connection as much as commerce, the store invites customers to grab an espresso, meet with style advisors in a plush lounge to review fabrics for their next custom suit, browse curated collections, or attend in-store and office-hosted events that bring the city's business community together.

Harry Rosen, First Canadian Place (CNW Group/Harry Rosen Inc.)

The renovation--thoughtfully designed by dkstudio architects inc. , a leader in innovative luxury retail environments--is the first major milestone in Harry Rosen's $50 million, multi-year program to modernize its retail experience across the country. Future openings will include a second Vancouver flagship at Oakridge and the relocation of the Toronto Bloor Street store to a new, expanded flagship on Cumberland, both slated for 2026.

Reimagined in its original home in First Canadian Place, the newly transformed space reflects a refined, unified retail vision that features updated design and customer-centric experiences. The store will house a mix of the most relevant and elevated brands in men's workwear, including ZEGNA, Canali, Eton, Eleventy, Maurizio Baldassari, HAROLD, and more, to showcase everything from world-class tailoring to modern business casual and more relaxed dress codes. With personalized made-to-measure experiences and a welcoming in-store bar designed for client hosting and community-building, the store will prioritize the style, connection, and service that today's business professionals need.

"Work is back, and so is the wardrobe that goes with it," says Ian Rosen, President and COO of Harry Rosen. "Harry Rosen has long been Toronto's destination for a broad spectrum of businesswear, whether you're suiting up for the boardroom or slipping on your weekday uniform. With this new store concept in the heart of the Financial District, we're creating a space that reflects the new era of work and reinvigorating our investment in Toronto's vibrant Downtown core."

The store will feature leading luxury brands including ZEGNA, a first-of-concept from Canali, Patrick Assaraf, and Eleventy, as well as Canadian concept shop debuts from Eton and Maurizio Baldassari. These brands and more will sit alongside an expanded shoe selection, Harry Rosen's in-house label, HAROLD, and signature services, including one-on-one style appointments, a private made-to-measure and tailoring suite, and corporate wardrobe planning, all fully integrated into the new layout.

Designed with both people and purpose in mind, the renovation prioritizes sustainability through the thoughtful reuse of existing materials and the integration of warm, natural textures that elevate the in-store experience while reducing waste.

As part of Harry Rosen's broader investment in community and conversation, the First Canadian Place location will also serve as a venue for client events, speaker panels on modern leadership and style, private tastings in partnership with The Macallan, and exclusive corporate experiences both in-store and at the office, tailored for the professionals who power Bay Street.

Images available for download here .

ABOUT HARRY ROSEN

Harry Rosen is Canada's leading luxury menswear retailer. Founded in 1954 by the man whose name the chain still bears, the eponymous store has grown from a single 500-square-foot store in Toronto to become a powerhouse in Canadian retailing with 19 stores across Canada and a robust e-commerce offering. Both Harry Rosen stores and www.harryrosen.com offer extensive collections from the world's finest labels and must have designers such as Brunello Cucinelli, ZEGNA, TOM FORD, Giorgio Armani, Moncler and its very own label HAROLD. Harry Rosen is known for its legendary customer service, delivering high-touch, personalized experiences across any customer touchpoint. The focus on treating each customer as an individual has helped establish Harry Rosen as the trusted partner in helping Canadian men develop their personal style.

Follow Harry Rosen on Instagram , TikTok , and Facebook

SOURCE Harry Rosen Inc.

For all press inquiries, please contact: Jaime Eisen, [email protected], 647.224.9674