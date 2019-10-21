Harris Institute Celebrates 30 Years

TORONTO, Oct. 21, 2019 /CNW/ - Toronto's Harris Institute will celebrate its 30th anniversary with a special event to raise much-needed funds for two of Canada's most important charities, UNISON and MusiCounts.

The milestone event will feature the Harris Alumni Awards, extraordinary raffle items, fine food, a silent auction of unique items and performances by The Invigilators and electronic turntablist Sara Simms plus special guests.