Harrington Harbour-Chevery - Passenger service - Winter conditions : helicopter service starting this Saturday

QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 15, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Société des traversiers du Québec informs the population that the passenger transportation service will be exclusively made by helicopter as of this Saturday, November 16, 2019 until the end of the freezing season next spring.

The MV Les Eaux Scintillantes will do her last crossings of the season this Friday, November 15th, 2019.

Reservations

Reservations are required. Please call 418 787-0100 before 17:00 the day before crossing and leave a message with your name, date and time of departure and phone number. A confirmation call will be made.

Only five (5) seats are available in the helicopter.

Rates

Please note that for the transitional period, the service will be free.

Helicopter shuttle service

From Monday to Friday

From Chevery From Harrington Harbour 8 h 8 h 20 10 h 30 10 h 40 12 h 30 12 h 40 14 h 45 14 h 55

Saturday

From Chevery From Harrington Harbour 8 h 30 8 h 40 15 h 15 h 10

Sunday

From Chevery From Harrington Harbour 8 h 30 8 h 40 13 h 30 13 h 40

