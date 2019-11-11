Harrington Global Disposes of Common Shares of EastCoal Inc.

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Harrington Global Limited ("Harrington") announced that it, on behalf of Harrington Global Opportunities Fund Limited, which it manages and advises (the "Fund"), has disposed of 2,252,252 common shares ("Shares") of EastCoal Inc. ("EastCoal"), representing approximately 19.69% of EastCoal's 11,440,388 issued and outstanding Shares as reported in its Management Discussion and Analysis dated August 29, 2019, at a price of $0.06 per Share for total consideration of $135,135.12, through the facilities of the NEX board of the TSX Venture Exchange. As a result, the Fund no longer owns any securities of EastCoal. The Shares were disposed of in the ordinary course of business.

EastCoal's head office is located at Suite 605, 1166 Alberni Street, Vancouver, BC V6E 3Z3. Harrington's head office is located at Clarendon House, 2 Church Street, Hamilton HM 11, Bermuda.

This press release is issued pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 - The Early Warning System and Related Take-Over Bid and Insider Reporting Issues, which requires a report to be filed on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) containing additional information with respect to the foregoing matters.

