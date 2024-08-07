Harmony Healthcare IT Innovations Support Canadian Priority for Connected Health Services

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Aug. 7, 2024 /CNW/ -- There is an urgent need for a better-connected health system in Canada where person-centric care allows each patient's records to follow them across all settings. Harmony Healthcare IT recently shared its ground-breaking health data products at e-Health 2024 in Vancouver. The company's solutions integrate health data in real time which supports the Connected Care for Canadians Act and the Shared Pan-Canadian Interoperability Roadmap which aim for a connected, equitable and sustainable health system.

Managing health data is complex. Health records represent 30% of the world's data volume and it multiplies faster than any industry. Canadian health records are stored in electronic health record (EHR) platforms like MEDITECH, Epic and Oracle Health. Currently, only 35 percent of clinicians in Canada can share patient information outside their practice. Data management and record sharing challenges are compounded when there is an EHR upgrade or replacement, since record retention requirements span 5-16+ years.

"Our team pioneered a suite of healthcare IT products to support the ongoing seamless flow of health data from more than 550 software systems between providers, specialists, patients and other users," said Tom Liddell, CEO of Harmony Healthcare IT. "We are honored to share these advancements to help our Canadian healthcare colleagues meet their long-term goals."

Harmony Healthcare IT's innovations include HealthData Platform™, an enterprise-wide solution that addresses the full data lifecycle, designed specifically for data storage, workflows, transactions and interoperability. The platform includes several customizable solutions, including HealthData Archiver®, a vendor-neutral active archive that ensures critical health data is available when, where, and how it is needed. When EHRs are replaced, data that is not migrated to the new system can be securely stored in the archive and remain accessible. This supports decommissioning outdated applications and servers, which improves security and reduces costs.

