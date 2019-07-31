Hardwoods Appoints Rob Taylor to Board of Directors

TRADING SYMBOL: Toronto Stock Exchange – HDI

LANGLEY, BC, July 31, 2019 /CNW/ - Hardwoods Distribution Inc. ("HDI" or the "Company") today announced that Rob Taylor, President of Sonepar North America, has been appointed to the Company's board of directors effective July 31st, 2019.

Lawrence Sauder, Chair of the Board of Directors of the Company, commented, "We are very pleased to be adding Rob to the Board. Rob's well-rounded expertise in leading scale distribution companies in both Canadian and U.S. markets will be very valuable to the Board as the Company continues its growth trajectory."

Mr. Taylor has over 30 years of experience in leading public and private growth-oriented companies. Mr. Taylor has experience serving on a board of directors and he is currently the President of Sonepar North America, a global distributor of electrical, industrial & safety products. Prior to joining Sonepar, Mr. Taylor's career included driving global sales and marketing programs for multinational companies like Eaton Corporation and Cooper Industries and leadership roles within divisions of General Electric in both the U.S. and Canada.

About HDI

HDI is North America's largest distributor of sheet goods, high-grade hardwood lumber, architectural millwork and architectural grade building products to the residential and commercial construction markets. The Company currently operates a network of 62 distribution centers in the U.S. and Canada, as well as 1 sawmill and kiln drying operation.

