Hardrock Gold Mine Project -- Public Comments Invited

OTTAWA, ON, Nov. 24, 2020 /CNW/ - The Impact Assessment Agency of Canada (the Agency) is holding a public comment period as part of the post-decision phase for the Hardrock Gold Mine Project, an open-pit gold mine and on-site metal mill located approximately five kilometres south of Geraldton, Ontario.

In December 2018, the Minister of Environment and Climate Change approved the Hardrock Gold Mine Project subject to legally-binding conditions which must be fulfilled by the proponent, Greenstone Gold Mines, throughout the life of the project. These conditions include advising the Agency of any proposed changes to the project that may result in adverse environmental effects, and providing the Agency with an effects assessment of those changes.

In May 2020, Greenstone Gold Mines submitted information to the Agency regarding proposed project changes, which include a new access road, a new water line and seasonal water taking activities, and the repositioning of several project components. The Agency's comment period is in response to these proposed project changes.

The Agency conducted an analysis of the environmental effects associated with the proposed project changes. The public and Indigenous groups are invited to review the Agency's draft Analysis Report and provide feedback on its proposed amendments to the Decision Statement.

Written comments in either official language will be accepted until December 15, 2020.

Comments can be submitted online by visiting the project home page on the Canadian Impact Assessment Registry (reference number 80068). Comments received will be published online as part of the project file. Information on alternative means of submitting comments is also available on the Registry.

The Agency will consider comments received in finalizing the proposed amendments to the existing Decision Statement for the project. If the Minister agrees with these changes, an amended Decision Statement will be issued to the proponent. However, the Minister does not have the authority to amend the ultimate decision and therefore approval of the project cannot be withdrawn.

The Agency recognizes that it is more challenging to undertake meaningful public engagement and Indigenous consultation in light of the circumstances arising from COVID-19. The Agency continues to assess the situation, make adjustments to consultation activities, and is providing flexibility as needed in order to prioritize the health and safety of all Canadians, while fulfilling its responsibility to conduct meaningful engagement with interested groups.

For more information on the project and the post-decision phase, visit the Agency's website at canada.ca/iaac.

