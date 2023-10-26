MONTREAL, Oct. 26, 2023 /CNW/ - Hardbacon, a financial product comparison site that reaches over 350,000 Canadians each month, unveiled this morning its ranking of the best credit cards in Canada . Hardbacon's ranking places the Neo Credit card at the top. This unique cashback card was launched by Neo Financial, a tech company founded by the two co-founders of Skip The Dishes in 2019.

"The Neo Credit card stands out this year due to its unique operating mode," explains Julien Brault, CEO of Hardbacon. "On one hand, the card charges no annual fees and offers a cash back rate higher than most cash back cards. On the other hand, those wishing to benefit from other advantages typically associated with premium credit cards, like travel insurance, can get a customized package covering exactly what they need."

Based on an in-depth analysis of the 220 cards listed in Hardbacon's credit cards comparison tool , this ranking presents the best cards in no less than 26 categories, including the best overall card. The selection criteria used by Hardbacon's editorial team include rewards, annual fees, welcome offers, insurances, and other benefits. Only cards offering optimal value for money made it to the list. "In an economic context marked by record inflation, choosing the best credit card based on one's consumer profile allows savings of hundreds of dollars per year," adds Julien Brault, CEO of Hardbacon.

For more information on this ranking and the methodology used to compile it, please visit the following page: https://hardbacon.ca/en/credit-cards/best-credit-cards-canada/

About Hardbacon

Founded in 2017, Hardbacon helps more than four million Canadians each year make better financial decisions, whether through its budgeting app, its financial product comparators, or its numerous personal finance guides.

