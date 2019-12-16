Hardbacon Teams Up with National Bank Direct Brokerage to Drive Down the Cost of Investing

MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Hardbacon today proudly announces a new partnership with National Bank Direct Brokerage ( NBDB ). Among other benefits, this deal will help to further reduce investors' transaction costs in Canada. Following the abolition of brokerage fees at the largest US-based online brokers, NBDB is aligning itself with Hardbacon to become the platform of choice for the new generation of equity investors.

"This agreement will allow Hardbacon to accelerate its growth while driving down fees in the online brokerage industry in Canada" said Julien Brault, CEO of Hardbacon. "It's the best of both worlds, combining NBDB's unparalleled platform and pricing with Hardbacon's financial decision support engine."

Under the terms of the deal with Hardbacon, Canadians who begin trading on NBDB will receive 20 free trades1 and pay $4.95 per transaction1 thereafter, while ETF2 trades will be 100% free.

Furthermore, Hardbacon is offering a free three-month subscription to its portfolio monitoring and analysis application for those taking advantage of this offer. The application synchronizes with the platforms of more than 80 financial institutions.

"Innovation is in our DNA at National Bank Direct Brokerage and partnering with an innovative start-up such as Hardbacon allows us to accelerate our development and better serve the new generation of investors," says Robert Girard, Senior Director of Business Development at National Bank Direct Brokerage.

Those interested in taking advantage of this exclusive offer may do so by becoming a NBDB customer and opening a new account through the following webpage: https://hardbacon.ca/en/offers/national-bank/

1 Free applies to the first 20 stock and ETF transactions made in the first twelve months. Transactions must be done through electronic solutions and you must also receive all your documents by electronic delivery.

2 Each transaction must involve a minimum of 100 Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) units in the Canadian or US market and must be conducted through electronic solutions. You must also receive all your documents by electronic delivery.

