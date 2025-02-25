Hard Rock Hotel London, Ontario Takes Center Stage Spring 2025

Canada's First Hard Rock Hotel - Now Accepting Reservations

LONDON, Ontario, Feb. 25, 2025 /CNW/ -- The highly anticipated Hard Rock Hotel London, Ontario, is nearing completion and is now accepting reservations. Located within the iconic 100 Kellogg Lane, Hard Rock Hotel London, Ontario, is part of Canada's largest indoor entertainment complex, including The Factory, and sits in the heart of London's vibrant Old East Village. Just minutes from the Western Fair District and a short drive from downtown, the hotel is perfectly positioned in Canada's only UNESCO City of Music, making it a must-visit entertainment destination.

"The debut of Hard Rock Hotel London, Ontario, marks an exciting milestone as we bring our iconic brand to this vibrant city," said John Rees, Senior Vice President of Hotel Operations at Hard Rock International. "Guests can expect the signature Hard Rock vibe, where music, entertainment, and hospitality come together to create something truly special. We look forward to sharing the unmistakable energy that defines Hard Rock Hotels and offers unforgettable experiences for travelers and locals alike."

The newly constructed hotel will feature 164 exquisitely designed guest rooms and specialty suites offering floor-to-ceiling windows that showcase the vibrant energy within the complex. Family-style guestrooms feature separate rooms with bunk beds sure to delight all ages, while the signature Rock Star Suite features a plush living area and bar, exclusive music-inspired touches, and high-end amenities like a private kitchenette, perfect for entertaining in your own one-of-a-kind retreat.

"Signing the agreement for the creation of Hard Rock Hotel London, Ontario marked the start of what has proven to be an extraordinary partnership between Dora Hotel Company, Hard Rock International, The Cribbage Group, and the city of London," says Tim Dora, President of Dora Hotel Company. "We are eager to bring to life the unparalleled energy of Hard Rock. There is no doubt this hotel will be a game changer for Canadians and those traveling from around the globe to Ontario for this unforgettable Hard Rock Hotel experience."

Guests and locals will discover innovative culinary and beverage concepts, including GMT-5 bar, Sessions Restaurant & Bar, and a unique speakeasy appropriately named after the year the Kellogg's Factory opened – 1913. The mixologist driven bar will feature cereal infused libations as an ode to the venue's history.

Hard Rock and Dora Hotel Company collaborated with award-winning BBB Architects and Interiors to create a music-infused sensory experience for the guests at this boutique hotel. Upon arrival, a 32-foot-high sculptural metallic guitar, handcrafted in London, Ontario, marks the entrance for a grand porte-cochere, which combines a theatrical light show and surround sound immersive musical experience. The grand lobby combines elements of the historic Kellogg brick building with new stone tile, multiple skylights, and displays of significant musical memorabilia themed to London's history and Canada's contribution to the world music scene.

At Hard Rock Hotel London, Ontario, music is at the heart of every guest experience. The Sound of Your Stay® program invites travelers to connect with music in immersive ways, from streaming expertly curated playlists with Tracks® to spinning classic vinyl on Victrola record players with Wax® or playing a premium guitar delivered to your room with Picks®.

Wellness also finds its rhythm here. The signature Rock Om® program blends yoga with DJ-curated soundtracks for on-demand, in-room sessions that inspire balance and relaxation. Guests seeking a more dynamic workout can visit the Body Rock® Fitness Centre, fully equipped with Technogym equipment and energizing playlists. After an invigorating workout, the indoor/outdoor pool provides the perfect place to recharge, complete with an innovative underwater sound system that keeps the music flowing - even below the surface.

Pets are also part of the experience, with the Unleashed program offering thoughtful amenities for four-legged family members, further positioning Hard Rock Hotel London, Ontario, as a destination for all.

Hard Rock Hotel London, Ontario, is now accepting reservations. For bookings and to follow along for regular updates, please visit https://hotel.hardrock.com/london-ontario-micro.aspx

About Hard Rock®

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in nearly 75 countries spanning more than 300 locations, including owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues, and Cafes. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia with more than 88,000 pieces displayed at locations around the globe. The Unity by Hard Rock™ global loyalty program rewards members for doing the things they love across participating properties. In addition, Hard Rock Digital spotlights the sports betting and iGaming experience with products remixed in the spirit of Hard Rock for players worldwide.

HRI has received numerous industry and destination awards across the travel, hospitality, gaming, entertainment and food & beverage sectors. HRI currently holds investment grades from primary investment-grade rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB-) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

