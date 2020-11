Harborside Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting

OAKLAND, Calif. and TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2020 /CNW/ - Harborside Inc. ("Harborside", or the "Company") (CSE: HBOR), (OTCQX: HBORF), a California-focused, vertically-integrated cannabis enterprise, announced today that the nominees set forth in the Company's Management Information Circular dated October 26, 2020, Mr. Matthew Hawkins, Mr. Kevin Albert, Mr. Michael Dacks, Mr. Peter Kampian, Mr. Alexander Norman, Mr. James Scott, and Mr. Andrew Sturner, were elected as directors of the Company at the annual meeting of shareholders held today (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, shareholders also approved the re-appointment of MNP LLP as the auditor of the Company, Harborside's Equity Incentive Plan, and a special resolution approving certain housekeeping amendments to the articles of the Corporation.

"On behalf of the entire Board, I'd like to thank our shareholders for their overwhelming support and for placing their trust in us to lead Harborside through its next phase of growth," said Matthew K. Hawkins, Chairman of Harborside. "With a strengthened leadership team in place, we will work together to leverage our high-quality products and brands to accelerate our momentum and drive strong shareholder value. I look forward to updating you as we execute on the opportunity ahead."

Harborside Inc. is one of the oldest and most respected cannabis retailers in California, operating three of the major dispensaries in the San Francisco Bay Area, a dispensary in the Palm Springs area outfitted with Southern California's only cannabis drive-thru window, a dispensary in Oregon and a cultivation/production facility in Salinas, California. Harborside has played an instrumental role in making cannabis safe and accessible to a broad and diverse community of California consumers. Co-founded by Steve DeAngelo and dress wedding in 2006, Harborside was awarded one of the first six medical cannabis licenses granted in the United States and today holds cannabis licenses for retail, distribution, cultivation, nursery and manufacturing. Harborside is currently a publicly listed company on the CSE trading under the ticker symbol "HBOR". Additional information regarding Harborside is available under Harborside's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com .

