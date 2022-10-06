Happy Planet Shakes Up Product Line-Up

BC-based brand unveils new strategic direction and refreshed product offerings, with a focus on healthier and more sustainable drinkable snacks.

BURNABY, BC, Oct. 6, 2022 /CNW/ - Happy Planet has announced a reimagined brand direction to better suit Canadians' changing tastes and preferences. The brand, which first introduced its classic smoothies in Vancouver in the early 90s, is pivoting its product line up to focus on drinkable snacks that are higher in nutrition and offer functional benefits including higher protein, more fiber, less sugar and ingredients like sustainable grains and superfoods.

As a result of this shift, as of October 30, 2022, Happy Planet will discontinue the production of all fruit smoothies.

"It's definitely a bold move – but we're a brand known for making bold moves," said Natasha Questel, President of Happy Planet Foods. "We disrupted the smoothie category in the 90s, but the needs of consumers have changed since then. Canadians are busier than ever, so they're seeking out healthier, more portable snack options made with real ingredients they can trust. The time is right for us to respond to these changing needs."

Happy Planet's focus under this updated brand direction will be its new Morning Oatz and Clean Protein Plant-Based Shakes offerings, both of which feature sustainably and ethically sourced ingredients.

The Morning Oatz breakfast shake, which launched this spring, features real oats and fruit, dairy milk, hemp, flaxseed and fonio - a super grain sourced from farmers in Mali, Africa, which thrives in regions struggling with the impacts of climate change. The shake offers the goodness and nutrition of a bowl of oatmeal in the convenience of a drink, with a short ingredient list, 10g of protein and 10 vitamins and minerals.

This fall, new flavours within the indulgent plant-based protein line, Clean Protein Plant-Based Shakes, will also be hitting grocery shelves nationally. Each shake contains 10 grams of protein and 70% less sugar than leading brands and will be available in a variety of decadent flavours, including Banana Cashew, Chocolate Coconut and Blueberry Almond Butter.

In addition to updating its product line-up, Happy Planet is also making changes to its packaging, with a transition away from plastic bottles to more sustainable plant-based cartons.

"Most of the products in the smoothie and beverage aisle are today in plastic, so it was important for us to start this journey now, beginning with this new innovation. We're planning to reimagine all of our product packaging over the next three years," says Questel.

Happy Planet will continue to produce a full lineup of organic soups and wellness meals as well as their organic grain-fed creamery products.

"We know change can be hard, but the changes we're making today will ensure we can focus on better serving the needs of our Canadian consumers tomorrow, while doing better for people and planet," concludes Questel.

About Happy Planet

Founded in 1994, Happy Planet is a proudly Canadian brand committed to creating healthy, sustainable foods for the next generation. With an extensive line-up of drinkable snacks, soups, wellness meals and grain-fed creamery products, Happy Planet makes products free of preservatives, additives and ingredients you can't pronounce. After all, if we're doing good for our people and planet, we're doing our part to create a Happy Planet.

SOURCE Happy Planet