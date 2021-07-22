Hapbee Users Log Over 1 Million Hours of Use for Sleep, Focus and Alertness Signals

Data shows that Hapbee users are increasingly adopting the product as an integral part of their wellness routines – averaging 60 hours of personal usage in June

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2021 /CNW/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), a wearable, wellness technology company and creator of the Hapbee headband, has released aggregated consumer usage data which indicates that its growing base of customers are making Hapbee a core part of their wellness routines.

Hapbee leverages patented, magnetic-field technology that helps people choose how they feel. Ultra-low frequency electromagnetic signals are derived from compounds like caffeine, nicotine and melatonin and are re-played digitally through the Hapbee headband to deliver sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax and Deep Sleep without the side-effects or dependencies that might otherwise result from the substances.

Hapbee's active user base increased by 16% in the 30 days from May 31 to June 30, 2021. On average, Hapbee customers used the product for 60 hours in June, or about 2 hours per day, with some segments peaking at between 8 to 10 hours daily. This time period also marked the milestone of 1 million cumulative hours of use logged for the product.

Analysis of aggregated patterns indicated that users were primarily using Hapbee for Deep Sleep, Focus and Alert – reflecting a "round the clock" utility for Hapbee, and pointing the way to more signal blend releases aimed at helping consumers in these areas.

"Our user base surpassing the 1 million hour mark of cumulative signal play-time on the platform is an important milestone because it demonstrates how integral Hapbee has become in our customers' lives, helping them take digital control of their moods without worrying about negative side effects," said Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. "Most importantly, we now have enough critical mass of usage and feedback to influence and accelerate product enhancements to better meet the needs of our customers in the manner they want to use the product moving forward."

The Company has manufactured and shipped over 4,000 Hapbee headbands since first releasing the product in July 2020 and is in the midst ramping up production to meet burgeoning demand. Originally launching with 6 signals, Hapbee continues to expand its catalog and is hard at work on a major expansion of signal blends based on customer feedback, scheduled for later this year.

"By examining usage patterns and proactively listening to customer feedback we are able to optimize our user experience, our onboarding flows and our roadmap for new product releases and improvements," said Scott Donnell, Hapbee Co-Founder. "It's gratifying to see such high levels of engagement with the platform. We have an exciting pipeline of innovations and partnerships based on what we are learning from our customers."

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a wearable magnetic field technology company that aims to help people choose how they feel. Powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology, Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, and others.

Hapbee is available for purchase at Hapbee.com. The Company initially launched with six signals, and recently launched its seventh. It is currently in the research and development phases of creating future signals intended to be rolled out later this year.

You can learn more about how Hapbee works at www.hapbee.com/science.

Forward-Looking Information Disclaimer

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Any statements about Hapbee's product marketing and development initiatives; and the introduction of new products or services; are all forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's ability to meet its planned product marketing and development initiatives and the Company's ability to achieve its e-commerce rollout and full-scale commercial launch as anticipated.

Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, delays in design, production, manufacturing, development or releases of signal blends, collection of data from customer use, or the Company may not be able to achieve its targets as anticipated or at all; changes in legislation and regulations; increase in operating costs; equipment failures; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; litigation; the loss of key directors, employees, advisors or consultants and fees charged by service providers. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described in Hapbee's annual information form dated January 27, 2021, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com, and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

