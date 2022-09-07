Hapbee Launches User-Generated "Routines By" Enhancing Customer Experience & Promoting Discovery

Acclaimed wellness guru Ben Greenfield is first to "drop" his personal Hapbee Routines by Ben - available to all Hapbee subscribers starting Sept 6, 2022.

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 7, 2022 /CNW/ - Hapbee Technologies , Inc. ( TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), the digital wellness technology company is pleased to announce the launch of "Routines By" - an important new feature that enables selected partners to share their own Hapbee wellness routines with other members of Hapbee community.

Many Hapbee customers seek guidance on how to use Hapbee from friends, practitioners or online forums. Allowing acclaimed members of its growing user community to publish their personal "Routines By" directly in the Hapbee App represents a major leap forward for user discovery and satisfaction as Hapbee continues to evolve into a major digital wellness platform.

"Routines By" are a natural extension to Hapbee Routines which launched in August as part of Hapbee's V2 Upgrade. Routines are time-released Blends, eliminating the need to restart or switch Blends manually. Routines are divided into 3 wellness categories: Sleep, Perform and Mood.

The launch of 2 inaugural Routines By Ben Greenfield represents the first in a series of regularly scheduled upcoming Routine drops designed by prominent Hapbee users and partners representing a wide range of lifestyles and use-cases including: sleep optimization, performance, recovery, senior care, chronic care and many more.

"By collaborating with trusted leaders like Ben Greenfield, we are allowing people to experience Hapbee in a whole new way," said Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. "Being able to explore how role models like Ben leverage Hapbee in their daily lives is massive in terms of exposing Hapbee's benefits to millions of people. It's like sampling someone's playlist on Spotify to find music you might love to optimize your sleep, mood or performance."

Hapbee Routines by Ben Greenfield

Ben Greenfield is a renowned biohacker, fitness guru, and New York Times best-selling author. He has been an Hapbee user and advocate since it first launched in 2021. Effective September 6th, he is dropping two inaugural Routines By Ben, available for use by all Hapbee subscribers in the Hapbee Digital Wellness App.

Daily Meditation by Ben - "Hapbee helps me ease into my daily meditation sessions effortlessly with an enhanced sense of calm," says Ben Greenfield. This 90-minute Mood Routine by Ben leads with Calm which yields to a Blend of Calm + Relax to reduce stress and elevate any morning or midday meditation or relaxation session. It can be used any time a mindfulness break is needed.

In The Zone by Ben - "The key to top performance for me is getting into the right frame of mind quickly and staying focused all the way through. Hapbee lets me get there and stay there with the push of a button," says Greenfield about his In The Zone Routine. This Perform Routine by Ben kicks off with a quick 20-minute boost of Focus followed by an hour of Focus and Alert - designed by Ben for important competitions or during key meetings when being all-in can make all the difference.

Users need to upgrade to Hapbee Mobile App version 2.0.4 or later in order to access Routines and "Routines By". Updates are available as a free download in Apple's App Store and Google Play.

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a digital wellness technology company that aims to help people take control of how they sleep, perform and feel. Hapbee's digital wellness library of Blends and Routines utilizes patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®), designed to help optimize users' sleep, productivity, recovery, and downtime. Hapbee is available for purchase at Hapbee.com and through a growing network of select distributors.

You can learn more about how Hapbee works at www.hapbee.com/science.

For further information: Media Contact: Jonathan Sheeri, [email protected]; Investor Relations, [email protected], 1.905.347.5569