Hapbee Announces Private Placement, Led by Principals of Satori Capital

MONTRÉAL, Nov. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) (OTCQB: HAPBF) (FSE: HA1) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), the Canadian-based wearable, wellness technology company and creator of the Hapbee headband is pleased to announce its plans to issue up to 11,666,666 units ("Units") in a non-brokered private placement at a price of $0.30 per Unit for total gross proceeds of up to $3,500,000 (the "Offering"). The capital raised from the Company's Offering will be utilized for numerous initiatives, including product commercialization and development.

"We are pleased to announce that principals of Satori Capital, a prominent U.S.-based investment firm founded on the principles of conscious capitalism, will be leading Hapbee's financing," said Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. "As we accelerate our growth within the wearables wellness sector, it is integral to have stakeholders who understand and believe in the long-term vision for the Company. Satori Capital is led by principals who have built and managed successful companies and multi-billion-dollar investment firms. Their guidance has helped steer leadership teams toward long-term value creation for all stakeholders. I look forward to closing the Offering and making significant inroads into the wearables market in 2022."

"We are thrilled to partner with Hapbee's talented leadership team to bring this innovative and impactful technology to even more users," said Satori co-founder Randy Eisenman. "We are grateful for the opportunity to closely align with such a mission-driven business whose products truly enrich people's lives. While Hapbee is clearly off to an impressive start, we believe the best is yet to come for the Company and its stakeholders."

Additionally, the Company is pleased to report that members of Hapbee's board of directors will also be participating in the Offering.

Each Unit will consist of one subordinated voting share in the capital of the Company (each, a "Share") and one subordinated voting share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"), with each Warrant entitling the holder thereof to acquire one Share for a period of three years from the closing of the Offering at an exercise price of $0.50 per Share.

The Warrants contain an acceleration option that states that if the Shares trade at or above $1.00 on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for a period of 10 consecutive trading days after expiry of the four month hold period, then the Company may issue a news release accelerating the expiry date to 60 days after the filing of such news release.

The Company may pay a finder's fee on the Offering within the maximum amount permitted by the policies of the Exchange. The Company may complete multiple closings of the Offering, as subscriptions are received. Each closing is subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals.

Closing of the Offering is subject to certain customary conditions, including, without limitation, approval of the Exchange. The securities to be issued under the Offering will be offered by way of private placement pursuant to applicable exemptions from the prospectus requirements under applicable securities laws. Securities issued under the Offering will be subject to a hold period which will expire four months and one day from the date of closing.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for product development, business development, working capital and general corporate purposes.

The Offering is expected to close on or about November 15th, 2021.

About Satori

Satori Capital is a Texas-based multi-strategy investment firm founded upon the principles of conscious capitalism. Satori's private equity business partners with leadership teams of companies with $5 million to $25 million of EBITDA that operate with a long-term perspective, commit to their mission or purpose, and create value for all stakeholders. Satori's alternatives investment platform, Satori Alpha, creates and manages customized portfolios designed to meet the unique objectives of institutions, family offices, and sophisticated private investors. For additional information, please visit www.satoricapital.com.

About Hapbee

Canadian-based Hapbee is a wearable wellness technology company that aims to help people enhance how they feel. Powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology, Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, and others. The Company has offices in Montreal, Vancouver, Seattle and Phoenix.

Hapbee is available for purchase at Hapbee.com.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (also known as forward-looking statements). Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or industry results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "feel", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "subject to", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: Hapbee being able to complete the Offering; the number of securities to be issued at closing of the Offering and the gross proceeds received; the timing of the closing of the Offering; the payment of any finders fees and the form thereof; the exercise of warrants; and the use of net proceeds from the Offering.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by Hapbee, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the Canadian and global economy and Hapbee's business, and the extent and duration of such impact; Hapbee's ability to complete the Offering; no material change will occur before Hapbee is able to complete the Offering; no change to laws or regulations that negatively affect Hapbee's business; there will be a demand for Hapbee's services and products in the future; all necessary approvals will be received and all conditions will be satisfied or waived; and Hapbee will be able to operate its business as planned. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what Hapbee believes to be reasonable assumptions, it cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such information.

Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to: that Hapbee will be able to complete its business objectives as anticipated; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Canadian and global economy, Hapbee's industry and its business, which may negatively impact, and may continue to negatively impact, Hapbee and may materially adversely affect its investments, results of operations, financial condition and Hapbee's ability to obtain additional equity or debt financing, and satisfy its financial obligations; the ability for Hapbee to close the Offering; the ability for Hapbee to continue to list its Shares on the Exchange or another exchange; circumstances may change resulting in the use of proceeds; general economic conditions; future growth potential; prices of its securities; liquidity; tax risk; tax laws currently in effect remaining unchanged; ability to access capital markets; environmental matters; and changes in legislation or regulations. Management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information contained herein are based upon reasonable assumptions and information currently available; however, management can give no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Hapbee. The forward-looking information is stated as of the date of this news release and Hapbee assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

