Hapbee Announces Participation in CES 2022 at Las Vegas

CES is hosted annually by the Consumer Technology Association and represents one of the largest U.S. tech trade shows. The event invites companies across multiple industry verticals such as artificial intelligence, extended reality, gaming, NFTs, digital health and more, to showcase their latest innovations and products. More than 1,800 firms worldwide with featured exhibitors including Google, Bosch, General Motors, and Nikon as well as hundreds of thought leaders will be participating in CES 2022.

Hapbee will be exhibiting new blends and devices that will be launched in 2022 at the event to provide attendees and media agencies from across the world who are interested in innovations within the wellness technology space, with exposure to the Company's products. Additionally, Hapbee plans to leverage CES 2022 to expand its growing retail and dealer network, secure technology and wellness partnerships, and advance its international expansion strategy.

"Given that CES is one of the biggest and most anticipated events in the tech space, we are excited to exhibit our latest blends and devices that are currently in development at CES 2022," said Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. "The CES event will provide us with the opportunity to increase our brand awareness in front of a global audience. Our current focus is to rapidly scale up the delivery of our devices to new users and we are eager to showcase how our state-of-the-art technology can help people enhance their wellness at this event."

Members of Hapbee's executive team will be present at CES 2022 and visitors can meet them to learn more about the Company and its products at the Wellness Pavilion – Booth 8107, inside the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center from January 5 to January 8, 2022.

Private Placement

Hapbee is also pleased to announce that the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") has granted a 30-day extension of to close the second tranche of the Company's previously announced upsized non-brokered private placement ("Offering"). Closing of the Offering remains subject to the approval of the Exchange.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used for product development, business development, working capital and general corporate purposes.

For more information about the Offering, please see the Company's press releases dated November 5, 2021, November 10, 2021, and November 25, 2021, which are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Closing of the Offering is expected to occur in December 2021.

About Hapbee

Canadian-based Hapbee is a wearable wellness technology company that aims to help people enhance how they feel. Powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology, Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, and others. The Company has offices in Montreal, Vancouver, Seattle and Phoenix.

Hapbee is available for purchase at Hapbee.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any state in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the 1933 Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and application state securities laws.

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws (also known as forward-looking statements). Forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, and may cause actual results, performance or achievements or industry results, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements or industry results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information generally can be identified by the use of terms and phrases such as "anticipate", "believe", "could", "estimate", "expect", "feel", "intend", "may", "plan", "predict", "project", "subject to", "will", "would", and similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions. Some of the specific forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to: Hapbee's participation in CES and the intended benefits of such participation; Hapbee being able to complete the Offering; the timing of the closing of the second tranche of the Offering; and the use of net proceeds from the Offering.

Forward-looking information is based on a number of key expectations and assumptions made by Hapbee, including, without limitation: the COVID-19 pandemic impact on the Canadian and global economy and Hapbee's business, and the extent and duration of such impact; Hapbee's ability to participate in CES as intended and complete the second tranche of the Offering; no material change will occur before Hapbee is able to complete the Offering; no change to laws or regulations that negatively affect Hapbee's business; there will be a demand for Hapbee's services and products in the future; all necessary approvals will be received and all conditions will be satisfied or waived; and Hapbee will be able to operate its business as planned. Although the forward-looking information contained in this news release is based upon what Hapbee believes to be reasonable assumptions, it cannot assure investors that actual results will be consistent with such information.

Forward-looking information is provided for the purpose of presenting information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. Forward-looking information involves significant risks and uncertainties and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results as actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking information. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, risks related to: that Hapbee will be able to complete its business objectives as anticipated; the ability for Hapbee and its executive team to travel to and participate at CES; the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Canadian and global economy, Hapbee's industry and its business, which may negatively impact, and may continue to negatively impact, Hapbee and may materially adversely affect its investments, results of operations, financial condition and Hapbee's ability to obtain additional equity or debt financing, and satisfy its financial obligations; the ability for Hapbee to close the Offering; the ability for Hapbee to continue to list its shares on the Exchange or another exchange; circumstances may change resulting in the use of proceeds; general economic conditions; future growth potential; prices of its securities; liquidity; tax risk; tax laws currently in effect remaining unchanged; ability to access capital markets; environmental matters; and changes in legislation or regulations. Management believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information contained herein are based upon reasonable assumptions and information currently available; however, management can give no assurance that actual results will be consistent with such forward-looking information.

The forward-looking information contained herein is expressly qualified in its entirety by this cautionary statement. Forward-looking information reflects management's current beliefs and is based on information currently available to Hapbee. The forward-looking information is stated as of the date of this news release and Hapbee assumes no obligation to update or revise such information to reflect new events or circumstances, except as may be required by applicable law.

SOURCE Hapbee Technologies Inc.

For further information: Investor Relations, [email protected], 1.905.347.5569