Hapbee Advances New Signals into Closed Beta Phase

Hapbee Completes CE Certification, Enabling Entry into European Market

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Hapbee Technologies, Inc. (TSXV: HAPB) ("Hapbee" or the "Company"), a wellness technology company developing the revolutionary Hapbee wearable, is pleased to announce it is advancing several new signals into the closed beta phase of testing. Pending successful testing completion and licensing arrangements with EMulate Therapeutics, Inc., there will be a new signal launch through the Hapbee Companion App in Q1 2021.

"Our team has identified several promising signal candidates that have the potential to enhance moments in people's daily lives," said Scott Donnell, Chief Executive Officer of Hapbee. "Following successful completion of closed beta testing with humans and licensing activities, we aim to launch at least one of these new signals through the Hapbee Companion App in early 2021. The development of new signals is paramount to our organizational goal of continually providing Hapbee members with new experiences."

The Company expects to begin closed beta testing of the signals in the coming weeks.

Completed CE Certification for Wearable Wellness Product

Hapbee has completed Conformitè Europëenne ("CE") certification and declaration for its wearable wellness product, enabling it to be sold within the European Union ("EU"). The EU is home to over 500 million consumers across 28 member countries, making it the second largest consumer market in the world.

The CE mark signifies that a product sold in the European Economic Area has been assessed to meet high safety, health, and environmental protection requirements. CE marking does not indicate that a product has been approved as safe by the EU or by another authority.

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a wearable magnetic field technology company that aims to help people choose how they feel. Powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology invented and licensed by EMulate Therapeutics, Inc., Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, Calm and Sleepy.

You can learn more about how Hapbee works at www.hapbee.com/science

