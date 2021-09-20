Hapbee Adds 18 New Signal Blends in Major Expansion of Its Digital Wellness Platform

The Company has expanded its library of signal blends accessible to Hapbee users from 7 signals to 25 blends, that now offer life-enhancing benefits in three categories: sleep, focus and relax. Hapbee will offer its subscribers the flexibility to try all the new and existing blends, and then choose the two blends they want to remain active on their device in perpetuity - without any additional cost. Additionally, the Company will provide an option for an all-access monthly subscription.

Overview of New Signal Blends:

1. New sleep blends

Wind Down - combines both sleep triggers and relaxation elements to help get ready for bed

- combines both sleep triggers and relaxation elements to help get ready for bed Bedtime – winding down for a relaxing transition to sleep mode

– winding down for a relaxing transition to sleep mode Deep Sleep – for light sleepers that have difficulty making through a restful night

– for light sleepers that have difficulty making through a restful night Long Flight – designed for business travelers when sleep is a must

– designed for business travelers when sleep is a must Power Nap – engineered for athletes or anyone in need of a restorative nap

– engineered for athletes or anyone in need of a restorative nap Wake Up – reveille without the coffee

2. New focus blends

Morning Coffee – seize the day with a good start

– seize the day with a good start Commute with Ease – de-stress and get a morning burst of energy

– de-stress and get a morning burst of energy Email Mastery – sharpen your focus and remain calm for repetitive tasks

– sharpen your focus and remain calm for repetitive tasks Master Your Attention – target your attention to achieve your goals

– target your attention to achieve your goals Deep Work – drop into your flow and move projects over the finish line

– drop into your flow and move projects over the finish line Afternoon Slump – avoid the snack cupboard and refuel for a strong finish to the day

– avoid the snack cupboard and refuel for a strong finish to the day Creative Boost – a boost of energy and creativity for out of the box thinking

3. New relax blends:

Zen Companion – relax your body & focus your mind

– relax your body & focus your mind Chill Out Your Senses – mellow out and chill, tone down stress

– mellow out and chill, tone down stress Happy Hour – time to let loose and enjoy a laugh or two

– time to let loose and enjoy a laugh or two Strain Relief – ease the muscle tension from activity or from being stuck in a chair all day

– ease the muscle tension from activity or from being stuck in a chair all day Time to Lounge – decompress and get comfy, perfect for binge watching

– decompress and get comfy, perfect for binge watching Out on the Town – a boost of energy and a buzz of fun, share with friends

Each blend fuses individual compound signals into a mix and is designed for a specific use-case and time of day. Users are encouraged to explore and experience the range of blends to discover those that best suit their lifestyle and personal wellness needs.

"Our mission at Hapbee is to put people in greater control of how they feel without any strings attached – like hidden side effects," commented Yona Shtern, CEO of Hapbee. "We have made these improvements to expand the utility of our wellness platform, and to reduce the barriers for trial, adoption and on-going use based on feedback from our user community."

Hapbee leverages patented, magnetic-field technology that helps people enhance how they feel. Ultra-low frequency electromagnetic signals and signal blends are derived from compounds like caffeine, nicotine and melatonin and are re-played digitally through the Hapbee headband to deliver sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax and Deep Sleep without the side-effects or dependencies that might otherwise result from the substances.

The Company intends to continue expanding its wellness library on a regular basis with new blends and new categories to add more value and meet with the needs of Hapbee users and subscribers.

About Hapbee

Hapbee is a wearable magnetic field technology company that aims to help people enhance how they feel. Powered by patented ultra-low radio frequency energy (ulRFE®) technology, Hapbee delivers low-power electromagnetic signals designed to produce sensations such as Happy, Alert, Focus, Relax, and others.

Hapbee is available for purchase at Hapbee.com.

You can learn more about how Hapbee works at www.hapbee.com/science.

Forward-Looking Information Disclaimer

Certain statements included in this news release constitute forward-looking information or statements (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including those identified by the expressions "anticipate", "believe", "plan", "estimate", "expect", "intend", "may", "should" and similar expressions to the extent they relate to the Company or its management. The forward-looking statements are not historical facts but reflect current expectations regarding future results or events. This news release contains forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and various estimates, factors and assumptions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Any statements about Hapbee's product marketing and development initiatives; and the introduction of new products or services; are all forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions which are difficult to predict. Such statements and information are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's ability to meet its planned product marketing and development initiatives and the Company's ability to achieve its e-commerce rollout and full-scale commercial launch as anticipated.

Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include, delays in design, production, manufacturing, development or releases of signal blends, collection of data from customer use, or the Company may not be able to achieve its targets as anticipated or at all; changes in legislation and regulations; increase in operating costs; equipment failures; failure of counterparties to perform their contractual obligations; litigation; the loss of key directors, employees, advisors or consultants and fees charged by service providers. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described in Hapbee's annual information form dated January 27, 2021, a copy of which is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com , and could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. These statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results. Such statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those implied by such statements. The Company assumes no responsibility to update or revise forward-looking information to reflect new events or circumstances unless required by law. Readers should not place undue reliance on the Company's forward-looking statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

