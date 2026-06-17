Hanwha Ocean and the Avison Family Begin Efforts to Honor the Legacy of Dr. Oliver R. Avison

OTTAWA, ON, June 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Hanwha Ocean has begun working with descendants of Dr. Oliver Robert Avison (1860–1956) on an initiative to commemorate the Canadian physician and missionary whose contributions helped lay the foundations of modern medicine in Korea.

Representatives from Hanwha Ocean recently met with members of the Avison family in Moncton, New Brunswick, to discuss ways to commemorate Dr. Avison's extraordinary life and service and to explore how his remarkable story can be more widely shared in both Canada and Korea.

A compilation of materials on Dr. Oliver R. Avison published in Korea Hanwha representatives pay their respects at the gravesite of Dr. Oliver R. Avison

Dr. Avison is widely revered in Korea as one of the pioneers of modern medicine. Through what became Severance Hospital, he introduced modern medical education and helped establish the system that trained Korea's first generation of physicians. He is remembered not only as a doctor, but also as an educator and visionary who devoted his life to empowering Koreans to care for their own communities.

Yet despite his profound impact on Korean society, Dr. Avison's final resting place at Hillcrest Cemetery in Smiths Falls, Ontario, remains modest and largely unknown to many Canadians and Koreans alike.

Earlier this year, Charlie Eoh, President of Hanwha Ocean's Naval Ship Business, visited Dr. Avison's gravesite in Smiths Falls to pay his respects. The experience prompted discussions within Hanwha Ocean about how the company might meaningfully recognize a figure whose life's work helped forge enduring ties between Canada and Korea.

"Dr. Avison's life reminds us that the ties between Canada and Korea were built long before the modern era by individuals who dedicated themselves to service, compassion, and education," said Charlie Eoh. "We are honored to work alongside the Avison family to help ensure that Dr. Avison's extraordinary life and contributions continue to be remembered for generations to come."

The initiative reflects Hanwha Ocean's broader commitment to honoring individuals whose lives and sacrifices helped strengthen the relationship between Canada and Korea. Earlier this year, Hanwha employees also participated in commemorative activities in Ottawa honoring Canadian veterans who served during the Korean War.

Building on that commitment, Hanwha Ocean and the Avison family have begun shaping an initiative to respectfully recognize Dr. Avison's extraordinary life and contributions and help bring greater awareness to his enduring legacy in both Canada and Korea.

Hanwha Ocean and the Avison family will continue working together as plans for the initiative take shape in the months ahead.

About Dr. Oliver Robert Avison

Dr. Oliver Robert Avison was a Canadian physician, educator, and missionary who dedicated more than four decades of his life to Korea. He established what became Severance Hospital and played a central role in introducing modern medical education to Korea, helping train the country's first generation of physicians and contributing significantly to the development of Korea's healthcare and higher education systems.

SOURCE Hanwha Ocean

Media Contact: Minji Kang, [email protected]