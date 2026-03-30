Korean-Built KSS-III Submarine Departs for Canada, Marking Pacific Crossing Ahead of Joint Naval Exercise

Voyage to Victoria signals growing Canada–Korea defence cooperation and showcases advanced submarine capabilities ahead of late May arrival

Two Royal Canadian Navy submariners will board the KSS-III submarine in Hawaii to participate in the remainder of the journey to Canada

OTTAWA, ON, March 30, 2026 /CNW/ -- A next-generation Korean-built KSS-III submarine has departed for Canada, marking a milestone in bilateral defence cooperation between Canada and Korea. The submarine is scheduled to arrive in Victoria, British Columbia in late May.

The Republic of Korea (ROK) Navy's Dosan Ahn Changho set sail from Jinhae Naval Base on March 25 to participate in a Republic of Korea–Canada naval cooperative exercise scheduled for June. The deployment includes a 14,000-kilometre trans-Pacific voyage, the longest ever undertaken by a Korean submarine, underscoring both its long-endurance operational capability and the growing strategic alignment between Canada and the Republic of Korea in global maritime security.

A First-of-Its-Kind Deployment to Canada

During its transit, the KSS-III submarine will make logistical stops in Guam and Hawaii. In Hawaii, two Royal Canadian Navy submariners will embark on the submarine and join the ROK Navy crew for the voyage onward to Victoria, highlighting the operational integration and partnership between the two navies.

Upon arrival in Esquimalt, the Canadian Navy's West Coast home port just outside Victoria, the submarine is expected to participate in joint exercises alongside Canadian naval forces, and a series of engagements and outreach activities are scheduled.

The visit comes at a time of increasing focus on Canada's future submarine capabilities and is expected to draw attention from government officials, defence stakeholders and Canadian industry.

Demonstrating Proven Capability at Scale

The KSS-III is Korea's first indigenously designed 3,000-ton-class submarine, built by Hanwha Ocean, representing a new generation of advanced naval capability developed through domestic innovation. Last year, a KSS-III submarine conducted a month-long joint anti-submarine warfare exercise with the U.S. Navy in Guam, demonstrating its ability to operate over extended ranges and integrate seamlessly with allied naval forces.

Its Pacific deployment provides a real-world demonstration of:

Long-range endurance and operational reliability

Advanced combat system integration

Sustained blue-water deployment capability

"These kinds of operational deployments are critical in demonstrating not only naval capability and interoperability with NATO nations, but also the strength of Korea's defence industry and its growing cooperation with partners such as Canada," said Lee Yong-cheol, Minister of the Defense Acquisition Program Administration.

A Partnership in Motion

The departure ceremony, held at Korea's Submarine Command in Jinhae, was attended by senior Korean defence officials and international representatives, including the Canadian Ambassador to Korea, reflecting the significance of the mission for both countries

A symbolic sea water exchange ceremony was also conducted, in which seawater from Korea will be carried across the Pacific and combined with Canadian seawater upon arrival -- representing the shared commitment and partnership between the two nations.

Building Momentum Toward Canada's Future Submarine Capability

The upcoming arrival of the submarine in Canada is expected to serve as a key milestone in demonstrating the strength of Korea's submarine technology and its relevance to Canada's future fleet considerations.

"This deployment provides a tangible demonstration of the submarine's endurance and proven operational capability, and its ability to meet Canada's underwater defence and security needs at the speed of delivery required," said Glenn Copeland, CEO of Hanwha Canada. "We look forward to engaging with Canadian stakeholders and demonstrating how Hanwha Ocean can support sovereign defence and sustainment capabilities in Canada through localization, transfer of technology, workforce development, and skills transfer."

Note to Media:

Further details on media opportunities when the submarine arrives in Canada in late May will be shared in the coming weeks.

SOURCE Hanwha Ocean

Minji Kang, [email protected]