Defence Readiness and Long‑Term Capability in Focus During Meeting with Hanwha Ocean

HALIFAX, Canada, April 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Honourable Tim Houston, Premier of Nova Scotia, and the Honourable Colton LeBlanc, Minister of Growth and Development, met today with Hee‑Cheul Kim, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hanwha Ocean, as part of the province's ongoing engagement with global defence and industrial partners.

The meeting provided an opportunity to exchange perspectives on defence readiness, sustainment, workforce development, and industrial considerations, within the context of Canada's broader defence modernization efforts.

(Third from the left) The Honourable Tim Houston, Premier of Nova Scotia | (Fourth from the left) Hee-Cheul Kim, President and CEO of Hanwha Ocean

The Government of Nova Scotia's focus remains on readiness -- ensuring people, infrastructure, supply chains, the innovation ecosystem, and the province's military community are prepared to support Canada's future defence requirements. The Province is not a decision‑maker in the federal procurement process.

Hanwha Ocean shared its perspective on long‑term industrial participation, sustainment approaches, and potential workforce considerations in Canada, should the company be selected through the federal procurement process.

Should Hanwha Ocean be selected by the Government of Canada through the Canadian Patrol Submarine Project, the company's stated intent would be to advance Industrial and Technological Benefits initiatives in Nova Scotia, consistent with Canada's federal ITB framework and subject to procurement outcomes and approvals.

The Province offers a strong environment for shipbuilding and long‑term sustainment, including maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) of naval vessels. Beyond defence, Hanwha Ocean has identified capabilities within Nova Scotia in advanced sectors such as aerospace, offshore wind energy, and artificial intelligence, supported by leading academic institutions.

Recent engagements, including the Team Canada Trade Mission to South Korea, have supported Hanwha Ocean's engagement with Nova Scotia‑based companies. Hanwha has established formal MOUs or teaming agreements with Modest Tree related to immersive training and digital in-service support solutions; LIG Nex1, GeoSpectrum Technologies and Ultra Maritime to integrate advanced underwater acoustic, sonar, and undersea warfare systems into Hanwha Ocean's submarine platforms in support of the CPSP; and linking the Nova Scotia firms into Hanwha's global submarine supply chain.

SOURCE Hanwha Ocean

Minji Kang, [email protected]