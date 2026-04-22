Hannover Messe 2026: Zoomlion Debuts Robot Ops, Showcasing Industrial AI and Intelligent Manufacturing Capabilities

HANNOVER, Germany, April 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion" or "the Company"; 1157.HK) has made the global debut of its embodied intelligence operating system, Robot Ops, at Hannover Messe 2026, taking place from April 20 to 24. At the event, Zoomlion is showcasing the robot operating system for industrial applications, along with its industrial AI and intelligent manufacturing (IM) solutions. Through live demonstrations and themed presentations, Zoomlion is highlighting its latest advances in embodied intelligence development platforms and IM practices.

Zoomlion's humanoid robot draws significant attention at Hannover Messe

Built for the Software 3.0 era, Robot Ops is a professional embodied intelligence development platform centered on the engineering concept of "Data, Software, and Agents." It integrates DevOps, DataOps, and AgentOps into a full-stack, engineering-grade solution, enabling coordinated development across software, data, and intelligent agents.

The platform comprises four modules: basic tools, imitation learning, reinforcement learning, and task orchestration, enabling full-lifecycle management from data collection and model training to simulation verification, application development, and deployment maintenance. Designed to be ready to use with a low barrier to adoption, Robot Ops improves closed‑loop iteration efficiency by over 50%.

It directly addresses four key industry challenges: high technical barriers, scenario migration difficulty, data bottlenecks, and lack of lifecycle management. By providing a standardized, replicable engineering path for large‑scale deployment, Robot Ops can be widely adapted to humanoid robots, industrial robots, construction machinery, and autonomous driving. As one platform empowering multiple industries, it supports a more scalable and standardized approach to embodied intelligence development.

At Hannover Messe 2026, Zoomlion is presenting live demonstrations under the unified scheduling of Robot Ops, in which a wheeled humanoid robot and a logistics mobile robot collaborate on a logistics-sorting scenario, while the first-generation mass-produced humanoid robot Z1 performs a dance routine and dynamic motion-control demonstration. The multi-robot collaborative demonstration shows how Robot Ops connects algorithms, task orchestration, and on-site execution.

Zoomlion is also presenting its Industry 5.0 IM solutions, including insights into Zoomlion Smart Industrial City. The showcase highlights how digital technologies such as intelligent scheduling, industrial AI, digital twins, and end-to-end intelligent logistics are integrated into manufacturing processes.

Zoomlion is exhibiting at Booth D76 in Hall 15 and Booth D70 in Hall 11, the China Pavilion. The Company is also co-exhibiting with Amazon Web Services (AWS) and participating in the China Pavilion's "Invest in China" launch ceremony.

SOURCE Zoomlion

Chengkun Liu, [email protected]