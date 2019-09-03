Hannan Samples Extensive New Zone of High-Grade Copper and Silver Over 16 Kilometres at Tabalosos, Peru

A new zone of high-grade grab copper-silver mineralization has been discovered over 16 kilometres of strike at Tabalosos (Figure 2);

At Tabalosos North West, grab samples from six mineralized boulders (>0.1% copper) range in grade from 0.8% to 11.5% copper and 8 g/t silver to 28 g/t silver with an average grade of 4.2% copper and 17 g/t silver over a 5 kilometre strike:

and with an over a 5 kilometre strike: Tabalosos North West is located 3.5 kilometres immediately west of Tabalosos North East where grab samples from sixteen mineralized boulders (>0.1% copper) ranged in grade from 0.1% to 8.3% copper and 0.2 g/t silver to 109 g/t silver with an average grade of 2.7% copper and 29 g/t silver East (Hannan News Release January 17, 2019 ) over a strike length of 9 kilometres (Figures 2 and 3).

) over a strike length of 9 kilometres (Figures 2 and 3).

Tabalosos is located 80 kilometres north of Hannan's Sacanche application claim area where high grade outcrops with have recently been identified (2 metres @ 5.9% copper and 66 g/t silver with the wider zone assaying 3 metres @ 4.1 % copper and 45 g/t silver, 0.6 metres @ 8.7% copper and 59 g/t silver (Figure 1) (Hannan News Release August 01, 2019 ).

). Additionally, a grab sample from a boulder located 8.5 kilometres south of Tabalosos South West assayed 12.3% copper and 70 g/t silver in an adjacent anticlinal fold limb (Figures 2 & 3):

in an adjacent anticlinal fold limb (Figures 2 & 3): This boulder is located 3 kilometres north of three mineralized boulders (Figure 2) (>0.1% copper) which ranged in grade from 0.2% to 6.9% copper and 2 g/t silver to 27 g/t silver with an average grade of 3.3% copper and 12 g/t silver (Hannan News Release January 17, 2019 ).

Michael Hudson, Hannan's CEO, states, "Initial reconnaissance exploration at Tabalosos suggests that copper-silver mineralization is laterally extensive, with similar style high-grade boulders discovered along a strike length of 16 kilometres, across 4 kilometres of multiple antiformal structures. A significant new copper-silver mineral camp is developing at San Martin with the Tabalosos discoveries similar in geological style to mineralization found 80 kilometres south at Hannan's Sacanche claim application area, where high-grade samples been recently been defined i.e. 3 metres @ 4.1 % copper and 45 g/t silver in outcrop (Hannan News Release August 01, 2019). Further results from the 2019 field program over the large project area remain to be released."

Two distinct sub-types of the sediment-hosted copper-silver style are found throughout Hannan's claim application areas at San Martin:

1. The first style is hosted by the Sarayaquillo Formation:

Mineralization is associated with reduced facies within red beds, where in-house petrographic studies indicating that copper sulphides replace both pyrite and organic material. This style is like copper mineralization associated with Zechstein Basin in Poland and Central African Copper Belt.

2. The second style is hosted by the Cushabatay Formation:

Mineralization is hosted in quartzites with hydrocarbon metal traps, and analogous to the giant Udokan copper deposit in Russia and Spar Lake in the USA .

At Tabalosos, initial reconnaissance exploration suggests that the copper-silver mineralization is laterally extensive and is hosted in Sarayaquillo Formation, with similar style high-grade boulders discovered across two anticlinal structures within an area of 4 kilometres by 5 kilometres at Tabalosos East and West and a parallel zone found on an adjacent anticlinal limb 8.5 kilometres south (Figures 2 and 3). Exploration to date has focused on prospecting most prospected creeks and riverbeds, with minimal work yet undertaken to follow up outcropping mineralization.

Although two key stratigraphic positions have been identified, mineralized rock types from other parts of the stratigraphy have been discovered. A shale boulder in the south western part of Tabalosos (Fig 2-3) assayed 12.3% copper and 70 g/t silver with only minor secondary copper oxides (Figure 5). The stratigraphic position of the shale is unknown.

Sarayaquillo Formation hosted copper-silver mineralization is also found 80 kilometres south at the Sacanche application claim area where high grade outcrops with have recently been identified (2 metres @ 5.9% copper and 66 g/t silver with the wider zone assaying 3 metres @ 4.1 % copper and 45 g/t silver, 0.6 metres @ 8.7% copper and 59 g/t silver (Hannan News Release August 01, 2019).

Channel samples are considered representative of the in-situ mineralization samples and sample widths quoted approximate the true width of mineralization, while grab samples are selective by nature and are unlikely to represent average grades on the property.

Hannan's geological interpretation for the formation of the sediment-hosted copper and silver at San Martin is mineralization was deposited from low‐temperature oxidised saline brines formed from the several hundred metre thick Pareni Salt Formation (Figure 4). The brines scavenged metals (principally copper ± silver and associated lead and zinc) from the deeper Mitu Group red beds and volcaniclastics which were deposited in a failed Traissic rift. The circulation of saline fluids across the redox boundary was induced and focused by halokinesis (salt tectonics). Geological relationships suggest halokinesis was initiated during Jurassic rifting and was active until the early to mid-Cretaceous which coincides with the formation of an Andean foreland basin.

