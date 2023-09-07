HANMI FILES EARLY WARNING REPORT IN RESPECT OF APTOSE BIOSCIENCES INC.

SEOUL, SOUTH KOREA, Sept. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Hanmi Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (the "Company") announced today that the Company has acquired 668,449 common shares (the "Acquired Shares") in the capital of Aptose Biosciences Inc. ("Aptose") from treasury pursuant to a subscription agreement dated September 6, 2023 (the "Subscription Agreement"). Immediately prior to the acquisition of the Acquired Shares, the Company beneficially owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 215,703 common shares representing, in aggregate, approximately 3.24% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis or 2.75% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a fully-diluted basis. (assuming the number of issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis is 6,657,529 and on a fully diluted basis is 7,848,529). Immediately following the acquisition of the Acquired Shares, the Company beneficially owned or controlled, directly or indirectly, an aggregate of 884,152 common shares representing, in aggregate, approximately 12.07% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis or 10.38% of the issued and outstanding shares on a fully-diluted basis (assuming the number of issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis is 7,325,978 and on a fully diluted basis is 8,516,978).

The Company's head office is located at 14 Wiryeseong-Daero, Songpa-Gu, Seoul, Republic of Korea, 05545 and Aptose's head office is located at 251 Consumers Rd., Suite 1105, Toronto, Ontario, Canada M2J 4R3.

The Company acquired the Acquired Securities for investment purposes. Depending on market and other conditions, the Company may increase or decrease its beneficial ownership, control or direction over common shares of Aptose through market transactions, private agreements, treasury issuances, exercise of options, convertible securities or otherwise, in each case as investment conditions warrant.

Under the Subscription Agreement pursuant to which the Company acquired the Acquired Shares, the Company has agreed to acquire up to an additional US$4,000,000 in aggregate value of common shares on the achievement of certain milestones and provided that in no event will the Company acquire more than 19.9% of the common shares at the closing of such acquisition, subject to terms and conditions customary for a transaction of this nature.

ABOUT HANMI

Hanmi Pharmaceutical, founded in 1973, is an R&D-oriented biopharmaceutical company representing Korea. After the establishment by Pharmacist Lim Sung-ki, it was converted into a holding company system in 2010 and incorporated into a subsidiary of Hanmi Science. Hanmi Pharmaceutical invests more than 15% of its sales in R&D every year, and is developing 26 drug candidate for innovative new drugs in three major fields; 1) Biologics: LAPSCOVERY platform applied long-acting pipeline; 2) NCE: Primarily oncology and auto-immune disease targeted pipelines; and 3) Fixed-dose combination programs. Hanmi Pharmaceutical is focusing on three core therapeutic areas: cancer, cardiometabolic, and rare diseases. In addition, Hanmi Pharmaceutical operates production facilities ranging from raw materials to chemicals and biopharmaceuticals and has more than 5,000 employees in Korea and China.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this new release may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including statements concerning the Company's plans and future intentions. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors and are subject to change.

For further information: For further information or to obtain a copy of the early warning report filed in connection with the Company's holdings in Aptose, please contact: Email: [email protected], Website: www.hanmipharm.com