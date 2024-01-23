Hankook Tire Canada introduces new innovations to award-winning tire lineups

BRAMPTON, ON, Jan. 23, 2024 /CNW/ - Hankook Tire Canada is helping Canadian's maintain road safety year-long with the launch of three new all-season tire offerings. Designed to deliver control and comfort in all seasons, the Kinergy XP, Ventus S1 AS and Dynapro HPX are built to meet the everyday needs of drivers. With well-balanced performance and ride quality in all-weather environments, the tires are designed for a wide range of vehicles from compacts, sedans, and medium to large SUVs.

"Hankook continuously prioritizes innovation to improve our lineup of tires, and the new Kinergy XP, Ventus S1 AS and Dynapro HPX are examples of how we're transforming the driving experience for Canadians", says Aaron (Seunghwan) Hong, President at Hankook Tire Canada. "Hankook's quality performance is shown through the versatile range of products designed to match Canadian's needs, helping take the guesswork out of knowing what type of tires work best for your vehicle."

The Kinergy XP joins other leading Kinergy tires as a premium all-season tire for compact to large size SUV's. The tire is engineered to perform year-round in a variety of weather conditions including rain and light snow, while maximizing comfort and tire longevity. An innovative compound with high silica content ensures strong grip even in cold temperatures while increased sipe density, 3D sipes and beveled edges on shoulder grooves improve snow acceleration by 15 percent and snow braking by 14 percent. Advanced knurling technology optimizes multi-pitch sequencing to reduce tread pattern noise, ensuring a quiet ride.

The Ventus S1 AS, designed for luxury passenger cars and small to medium sized SUVs, is optimized for driving on dry, wet, and snow-covered roads. The new all-season, high-performance compound in the tire delivers enhanced grip force on all surface conditions, and its new convex tread block design and flexible compound structure provide enhanced drainage in wet conditions.

As a touring all-season tire, the Dynapro HPX is the latest SUV tire in Hankook's Dynapro lineup. The tire provides longer usage by increasing the contact area to spread ground pressure and provides great comfort in various weather conditions. Excellent grip and reliable handling are assisted by 3D GripKontrol Sipe technology that minimizes block movement while increasing traction, and offering stability on dry, wet or snowy roads.

The Kinergy XP, Ventus S1 AS and Dynapro HPX tires are available at select retailers across Canada in sizes ranging from 16 to 20 inches. Kinergy XP, Ventus S1 AS and Dynapro HPX tires come with a road hazard warranty, 30-day-free trial and up to 120,000 kilometre limited treadwear warranty.

Consumers can visit Hankooktire.com/ca-en or Hankooktire.com/ca-fr and be guided to find the right tires according to their vehicle's tire size, maker, model, year and personal preferences.

With unparalleled pursuit of innovation and technological excellence at its core, Hankook Tire & Technology continues to actively invest in the expansion of its essential capabilities to deliver consumers the utmost satisfaction on the road. Currently operating in over 160 countries, Hankook has eight production sites and five R&D centers around the world, with over 20,000 highly dedicated professionals. Hankook Tire produces exceptional quality, high-performance radial tires for passenger cars, 4x4s, SUVs, light trucks, campers, trucks, buses and motorsport vehicles.

Hankook Tire & Technology actively participates in global sustainability initiatives and is committed to making the world a better place to live. In recognition of the commitment, Hankook Tire was first recognized by the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices Korea (DJSI Korea) in 2011 and more recently has been on the Dow Jones Sustainability Indices World (DJSI World) for the past seven years starting from 2016. In addition, the company received the highest rating from EcoVadis Business Sustainability Rating for three years in a row.

