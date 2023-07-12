HAND & STONE MASSAGE AND FACIAL SPA OFFERS A REVOLUTIONARY APPROACH TO REJUVENATED AND GLOWING SKIN

- Leading spa franchise expands services with the introduction of OxyGeneo™ 3-in-1 Super Facial -

TORONTO, July 12, 2023 /CNW/ -- Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa, the leading luxury massage and facial spa franchise, has announced the expansion of its menu with the arrival of the groundbreaking OxyGeneo™ 3-in-1 Super Facial at 17 locations in Canada. This innovative facial technology combines exfoliation, oxygenation, and nourishment in a single treatment, delivering immediate and noticeable results for youthful, rejuvenated skin and a radiant glow. With its patented approach, this advanced treatment provides a comprehensive solution for all skin types and all of Hand & Stone's guests, addressing a wide range of concerns such as dullness, aging, dryness, acne, and sensitivity.

"At Hand & Stone, our mission is to provide our clients with the latest and most effective treatments. The OxyGeneo™ Super Facial aligns perfectly with this commitment, as it combines three essential actions into one treatment, delivering immediate and visible results," said John Teza, CEO of Hand & Stone. "We are confident that our clients will be thrilled with the rejuvenating effects of this remarkable technology as well as the option to choose from the Premium OxyGeneo™ treatment, or more of an a la carte experience with the Radio Frequency or Ultrasound technology. The OxyGeneo™ experience can truly be tailored to the individual needs of the guest, ranging from anti-aging concerns to congestion.

The OxyGeneo™ delivers three key benefits to the skin:

Exfoliation : The OxyGeneo™ effectively removes dead skin cells and other impurities, promoting a smoother and more refined complexion.

: The OxyGeneo™ effectively removes dead skin cells and other impurities, promoting a smoother and more refined complexion. Oxygenation : By stimulating natural skin oxygenation from within the body, the OxyGeneo™ enhances the skin's ability to absorb and utilize nutrients, resulting in a youthful and vibrant appearance.

: By stimulating natural skin oxygenation from within the body, the OxyGeneo™ enhances the skin's ability to absorb and utilize nutrients, resulting in a youthful and vibrant appearance. Nourishment: Pure active ingredients are infused into the skin during the treatment, providing essential nutrients that help restore and replenish the skin's vitality.

Additionally, each OxyGeneo™ treatment utilizes a proprietary, ingredient specific OxyPod, which is packed with a mixture of pure active ingredients. Customers who receive a treatment can choose from the following pod collection:

Revive : Red Algae Facial for Skin Rejuvenation

: Red Algae Facial for Skin Rejuvenation Illuminate : Kojic Acid & Vitamin C Facial for Skin Brightening

: Kojic Acid & Vitamin C Facial for Skin Brightening Hydrate : Blue Spirulina Facial for Dry & Dehydrated Skin

: Blue Spirulina Facial for Dry & Dehydrated Skin Balance : Activated Charcoal Facial for Acne and Oily Skin

: Activated Charcoal Facial for Acne and Oily Skin Detox: Green Tea Facial for Sensitive Skin

"We are delighted to bring the revolutionary OxyGeneo™ facial technology to our valued customers in Canada, offering them a truly transformative experience," said Lisa Rossmann, Senior Vice President of Service and Product at Hand & Stone. "This treatment delivers exceptional results, surpassing traditional facials. With the introduction of this technology, we are raising the bar in the skincare industry by providing our clients with the forefront of facial treatments. We invite our customers to embark on this remarkable journey with us and witness the incredible changes in their skin's health and appearance."

Hand & Stone's investment in the OxyGeneo™ 3-in-1 Super Facial underscores the brand's commitment to providing its customers with exceptional and innovative skincare treatments. With its immediate and long-lasting results, the OxyGeneo™ is set to revolutionize the facial experience at Hand & Stone spas across Canada.

For more information about Hand & Stone Massage and Facial Spa and the OxyGeneo™ 3-in-1 Super Facial, please visit https://handandstone.ca/services/facials/oxygeneo-super-facial/.

ABOUT HAND & STONE MASSAGE AND FACIAL SPA

Hand & Stone is a 560-plus unit massage and facial spa franchise with a mission to bring affordable, luxury spa services to all. Launched in 2004, Hand & Stone now has locations across 35 states and Canada. Each spa features best-in-class skincare treatments highlighting the latest in cosmetic technology. Available for women, men and teens, a wide range of services are tailored to each individual's needs or skin concerns. Hand & Stone facial treatments are performed by certified estheticians, using top-of-the-line products backed by science including Dermalogica and ClarityRx Clinical Skin Care. The fastest-growing spa franchise in North America, Hand & Stone has been named No. 1 in the spa category by Entrepreneur Magazine in 2023, 2021 and 2020 and was ranked No. 8 on Forbes' Best Franchises to Buy list in the high investment category. For more information, visit www.handandstonemassagefranchise.ca

Contact:

Anna Lake

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Hand & Stone