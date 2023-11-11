Hampton Securities Welcomes Kurt Mull as Senior Investment and Family Enterprise Advisor

TORONTO, Nov. 11, 2023 /CNW/ - Hampton Securities is delighted to welcome Kurt Mull as Senior Investment Advisor and Family Enterprise Advisor, further strengthening our commitment to providing exceptional financial guidance and services to our clients.

Kurt Mull brings a wealth of experience and expertise to the Hampton Securities family. With a career spanning over two decades in the financial industry, Kurt has consistently demonstrated his dedication to helping clients achieve their financial goals and secure their family legacies.

"We are thrilled to have Kurt Mull join our team," said Peter Deeb, CEO of Hampton Securities. "His impressive track record in wealth management, combined with his specialized knowledge in family enterprise advisory services, will undoubtedly benefit both our Private and Corporate clients, who are at the heart of everything we do."

As an Investment Advisor, Kurt will be responsible for helping clients navigate the complex world of investments, ensuring their portfolios are aligned with their unique financial objectives. His deep understanding of Investment strategies and market dynamics will empower clients to make informed decisions to grow and protect their wealth.

In his role as a Family Enterprise Advisor, Kurt will assist high net worth individuals and their families in preserving and transferring their wealth across generations. He will provide personalized strategies and solutions to address the challenges associated with family businesses and intergenerational wealth management.

Kurt Mull's appointment reaffirms Hampton Securities' commitment to attracting top talent in the financial industry. We are confident that his arrival will further strengthen our ability to meet and exceed our clients' expectations.

About Hampton Securities Limited

Hampton Securities Limited ("HSL"), is actively engaged in family office, wealth management, insurance brokerage, institutional services and capital markets activities. HSL is a full-service investment dealer, regulated by CIRO and registered in Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, Saskatchewan, Nova Scotia, Northwest Territories, Ontario, and Quebec. In addition, the Company provides investment banking services, which include assisting companies with raising capital, advising on mergers and acquisitions, and aiding issuers in obtaining a listing on recognized securities exchanges in Canada and abroad. HSL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Hampton Financial Corporation.

For further information: Kurt Mull, Senior Investment Advisor, Hampton Securities Limited, Direct Line: (416) 862-8660, Email: [email protected]; Peter Deeb, CEO, Hampton Securities Limited, Direct Line: (416) 862-8651, Email: [email protected]