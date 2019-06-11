Hampstead will hold 8 free summer concerts Français

HAMPSTEAD, QC, June 11, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Town of Hampstead is delighted to announce that it will hold eight FREE concerts in Hampstead Park this summer.

The town has a great lineup that offers a variety of music ranging from pop country to classic, and a tribute to Leonard Cohen and other Jewish music makers – a great way to spend your summer evenings listening to the sweet sounds of live music in Hampstead Park!

All concerts will take place on Tuesdays, at 7:00 pm, rain or shine. In case of rain, the concerts will be held in the Irving L. Adessky Community Centre. Everyone's welcome, bring a lawn chair and enjoy!

Location: 30 Lyncroft Road, Metro Plamondon/161 bus, corner Fleet/Queen Mary Rd.

CONCERT DATES:



June 18:

The Bounty Hunters

YouTube



June 25:

Pallade Musica Baroque Ensemble

YouTube



July 2:

Montreal Backbeat Showband

YouTube



July 9:

Replay Sixties Invasion

YouTube



July 16:

Smokin' DeVille

YouTube



August 6:

Vintage Wine plus Special Guests

YouTube

Tribute to Leonard Cohen and
other Jewish music makers



August 13:

String Theory Summer Concert

n/a



August 20:

Sandra & The Latin Groove

YouTube

Cynthia Lane, Communications Officer, (514) 369-8200, ext. 8238 / (514) 773-8238 orclane@hampstead.qc.ca

