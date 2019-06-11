Hampstead will hold 8 free summer concerts Français
Jun 11, 2019, 10:50 ET
HAMPSTEAD, QC, June 11, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Town of Hampstead is delighted to announce that it will hold eight FREE concerts in Hampstead Park this summer.
The town has a great lineup that offers a variety of music ranging from pop country to classic, and a tribute to Leonard Cohen and other Jewish music makers – a great way to spend your summer evenings listening to the sweet sounds of live music in Hampstead Park!
All concerts will take place on Tuesdays, at 7:00 pm, rain or shine. In case of rain, the concerts will be held in the Irving L. Adessky Community Centre. Everyone's welcome, bring a lawn chair and enjoy!
Location: 30 Lyncroft Road, Metro Plamondon/161 bus, corner Fleet/Queen Mary Rd.
CONCERT DATES:
June 18:
The Bounty Hunters
June 25:
Pallade Musica Baroque Ensemble
July 2:
Montreal Backbeat Showband
July 9:
Replay Sixties Invasion
July 16:
Smokin' DeVille
August 6:
Vintage Wine plus Special Guests
Tribute to Leonard Cohen and
August 13:
String Theory Summer Concert
August 20:
Sandra & The Latin Groove
For further information: Cynthia Lane, Communications Officer, (514) 369-8200, ext. 8238 / (514) 773-8238 orclane@hampstead.qc.ca
