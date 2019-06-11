Hampstead will hold 8 free summer concerts

HAMPSTEAD, QC, June 11, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - The Town of Hampstead is delighted to announce that it will hold eight FREE concerts in Hampstead Park this summer.

The town has a great lineup that offers a variety of music ranging from pop country to classic, and a tribute to Leonard Cohen and other Jewish music makers – a great way to spend your summer evenings listening to the sweet sounds of live music in Hampstead Park!

All concerts will take place on Tuesdays, at 7:00 pm, rain or shine. In case of rain, the concerts will be held in the Irving L. Adessky Community Centre. Everyone's welcome, bring a lawn chair and enjoy!

Location: 30 Lyncroft Road, Metro Plamondon/161 bus, corner Fleet/Queen Mary Rd.

CONCERT DATES:





June 18: The Bounty Hunters YouTube





June 25: Pallade Musica Baroque Ensemble YouTube





July 2: Montreal Backbeat Showband YouTube





July 9: Replay Sixties Invasion YouTube





July 16: Smokin' DeVille YouTube





August 6: Vintage Wine plus Special Guests YouTube

Tribute to Leonard Cohen and

other Jewish music makers







August 13: String Theory Summer Concert n/a





August 20: Sandra & The Latin Groove YouTube

For further information: Cynthia Lane, Communications Officer, (514) 369-8200, ext. 8238 / (514) 773-8238 orclane@hampstead.qc.ca

