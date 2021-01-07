Hammond Power Virtually Opens The Market
Jan 07, 2021, 11:30 ET
TORONTO, Jan. 7, 2021 /CNW/ - Bill Hammond, Chief Executive Officer, Hammond Power Solutions Inc. (TSX: HPS) (the "Company"or "Hammond Power") and his team joined David Chelich, Sector Head, Global Energy and Diversified Industries, TMX Group, to celebrate the Company's 20th Anniversary on Toronto Stock Exchange and open the market.
Transformers are essential for the transmission and utilization of electrical power. For more than 100 years, Hammond Power Solutions (TSX: HPS) has grown to become the North American leader in magnetic transformer design and manufacturing. Deployed globally, Hammond transformers are integral as the growth of electrical power accelerates around the world. https://www.hammondpowersolutions.com/
