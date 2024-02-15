Hammer Heads and Hazelview Investments form Trade Apprenticeship Partnership

TORONTO, Feb. 15, 2024 /CNW/ - Hazelview Investments partners with Hammer Heads to formalize Trade Apprenticeship Partnership which will support under-resourced and Indigenous youth with apprenticeship career opportunities in the Greater Toronto Area.

Created by the Central Ontario Building Trades (COBT), Hammer Heads is a community-based initiative that offers access to meaningful employment in the skilled trades. "Our 12-week comprehensive skills development program was designed to train and place under-resourced and Indigenous youth aged 18 – 26 into registered apprenticeship careers" said James St. John, Director of Hammer Heads. "This partnership with Hazelview will provide Hammer Head graduates a place to learn their trade and obtain a rewarding full-time career in construction with a fair wage, benefits and pension."

"With a large pipeline of development projects in the GTA, we are proud to partner with Hammer Head's to provide graduates with apprenticeship opportunities," says Michael Williams, Managing Partner & Head of Real Estate Development at Hazelview Investments. "The partnership with Hammer Heads also helps our commitment to directly supporting the skilled trades labour shortage that is affecting our industry."

Hammer Heads is helping the unionized construction industry develop a more diverse and true reflection of today's society with 90% of graduates representing non-traditional demographics. This will provide meaningful employment in the skilled trades to those who otherwise might not have access to it.

As part of the Hazelview Cares Corporate Social Responsibility Program, The Hazelview Investments & Hammer Heads Trade Apprenticeship Partnership will see several skilled trade apprenticeships placed in new development projects in the GTA in its first year.

ABOUT HAMMER HEADS

The Hammer Heads program was created by the Central Ontario Building Trades (COBT) in 2009 as a skill and employment-based training program within the construction industry, offering apprenticeship career opportunities to under-resourced and under-represented youth in the Greater Toronto Area (GTA). So far, Hammer Heads has started 654 apprenticeships and has been instrumental in dramatically decreasing the demand for social assistance. To date, 172 Hammer Heads graduates no longer require the support of Ontario Works for an approximate savings of over $4.5 million and counting.

ABOUT HAZELVIEW INVESTMENTS

Hazelview Investments is an owner, developer, and manager of global real estate investments committed to creating value for people and places. We are an active investor, with a hands-on team that identifies opportunities to invest globally. We are committed to fostering the long-term growth of our employees, residents and the investments we make for our clients. To learn more visit hazelview.com

