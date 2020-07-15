Hamilton2026 Commonwealth Games Bid Corporation announces Scott Moore to Support Hamilton Bid

HAMILTON, ON, July 15, 2020 /CNW/ - Louis Frapporti, Chair of Hamilton2026 Commonwealth Games Bid Corporation announced today that veteran sports media executive Scott Moore will support Hamilton Ontario's 2026 bid for the Commonwealth Games, volunteering his efforts as part of the Bid team to help bring the Games to their birthplace, where the first-ever Commonwealth Games were hosted in 1930.

Scott Moore is currently the CEO of Uninterrupted Canada, the athlete empowerment platform founded by Lebron James. Moore has over 35 years of senior management experience in sports broadcast, media and sponsorship sales, including as President of Broadcasting and Sportsnet at Rogers Media for eight years. He is a veteran of twelve Olympic Games, 2 Commonwealth Games and 2 Asian Games, having worked for Canadian and US Networks, as well as the IOC and local organizing committees. He has been a part of multiple television network launches and has worked as a producer and executive producer of major sporting events around the world.

Mr. Moore commented, "I'm excited about the positive impact that an event of this stature can have on a community, from creating much needed infrastructure such as affordable housing and community facilities, to accelerating economic growth and jobs. Hamilton has a unique opportunity to obtain the Games without an expensive bid process, and is leveraging private sector investment. This significantly increases the community benefit and dividend."

A recent global study by PWC of the economic dividend that is derived from hosting the Commonwealth Games illustrates benefits that include $1.5 Billion+ in regional GDP, 15,000 to 23,000 Full time equivalent jobs and 14,000 volunteers developing invaluable skills.

Mr. Frapporti commented, "We are delighted that Scott has joined our bid team, bringing his depth of experience, networks and knowledge of international sports and sporting events. We intend to leverage that experience in delivering on the Commonwealth sporting movement's commitment to use sport to bring about transformational change, particularly in the areas of diversity and inclusiveness, economic revitalization and sustainable development, skills training and employment and tourism and hospitality."

Hamilton 2026, a not for profit entity led by community leaders, is working with the support of Commonwealth Sport Canada and the Commonwealth Games Federation.

Mr. Moore continued, "I believe in the innovative way the committee is approaching the Games, particularly in its focus on ensuring a substantial social and economic legacy for this region and inviting a greater degree of private sector support and engagement. It is a message that will resonate with the 1.5 billon spectators in 72 nations and territories that will watch these Games"

"I've seen International events like this provide an impetus to re-imagine a city and a community, in ways that provide long-lasting benefits for the community."

About Hamilton2026 Commonwealth Bid Corporation

Hamilton 2026 is comprised of community leaders and volunteers in the Hamilton area. The group had successfully sought the rights to be Canada's Candidate City for the 2030 Centenary Commonwealth Games, but were invited by the Commonwealth Games Federation and Commonwealth Sport Canada to pivot to consider the hosting of the 2026 Games in order to accelerate pandemic relief and economic recovery.

hamilton2026.ca

For further information: Louis Frapporti, Managing Partner, Gowling WLG (Canada) LLP, 905 540 3262, [email protected]; James Lamont, Lamont Communications, 416-869-5870; Gordon Forstner, Forstner Group Inc., 416-560-8056, [email protected]