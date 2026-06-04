Hamilton's Barton Street East is named CAA's Worst Road in Ontario for a third time

THORNHILL, ON, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - Ontarians have spoken, and the 2026 CAA Worst Road in Ontario is Barton Street East in Hamilton. This year marks the third time Barton Street East has taken first place.

The 2026 list reflects feedback from thousands of Ontarians who experience the province's roads every day, highlighting the roads drivers say need urgent repair and calling on all levels of government to prioritize investments for safer infrastructure.

Potholes and Uneven Road Surfaces on Barton Street East in Hamilton, Ontario. (May 4, 2026)

"The CAA Worst Roads campaign gives Ontarians a voice and helps shine a light on the roads that need attention most," says Brian Pirvu, government relations consultant for CAA South Central Ontario. "When people speak up, it helps drive action and ensures governments understand where investments are needed to keep communities safe and moving."

Four of this year's Worst Roads are located in Toronto, underscoring ongoing challenges in some of the province's busiest corridors. Across both the city and the province, road users commonly cited potholes, poor maintenance, and uneven surfaces as top concerns affecting safety and mobility.

"Reliable infrastructure isn't just about convenience; it's about safety, affordability and quality of life," says Pirvu. "Investing in roads helps reduce repair costs for drivers and ensures people can get where they need to go safely."

CAA's annual Worst Roads campaign helps spark dialogue with municipal and provincial governments and prioritize infrastructure improvements where they are needed most.

"CAA will continue to advocate for stable, predictable investment in road maintenance and long-term solutions to address Ontario's growing infrastructure needs," adds Pirvu.

Ontario's Top 10 Worst Roads for 2026

Barton Street East, Hamilton Hurontario Street, Mississauga Notre Dame Avenue, Greater Sudbury Sider Road, Fort Erie Steeles Avenue East, Toronto Sheppard Avenue West, Toronto Panache Lake Road, Greater Sudbury Bathurst Street, Toronto Unwin Avenue, Toronto 6th Line, Innisfil

Ontario's Worst Roads by Region for 2026

Toronto Region - Steeles Avenue East

- Steeles Avenue East Halton, Peel, York, Durham Region - Hurontario Street, Mississauga

- Hurontario Street, Mississauga Hamilton Region - Barton Street East

- Barton Street East Ottawa Region - Carling Avenue

- Carling Avenue Central Region - 6th Line, Innisfil

- 6th Line, Innisfil Eastern Region - Leveque Road, South Frontenac

- Leveque Road, South Frontenac Western Region - Ira Needles Boulevard, Waterloo

- Ira Needles Boulevard, Waterloo Southwestern Region - Blackwell Sideroad, Sarnia

- Blackwell Sideroad, Sarnia Niagara Region - Sider Road, Fort Erie

- Sider Road, Fort Erie Northern Region - Notre Dame Avenue, Greater Sudbury

The annual list is based on nominations submitted by Ontarians and provides decision-makers with a snapshot of public priorities. Roads that appear on the list often receive accelerated attention as governments respond to community feedback.

The Residential and Civil Construction Alliance of Ontario (RCCAO) has verified Ontario's top 10 list and is a technical partner in the CAA Worst Roads advocacy campaign. "People across Ontario have spoken. The CAA Worst Roads campaign gives voice to residents who experience firsthand the impact that deteriorating roads and aging infrastructure have on our lives daily," says Nadia Todorova, executive director at RCCAO. "The results underscore the importance of sustained investment in state-of-good-repair infrastructure."

For more information and regional results, visit caaworstroads.com.

About CAA South Central Ontario

As a leader and advocate for road safety and mobility, CAA South Central Ontario is a not-for-profit auto club which represents the interests of over 2.6 million Members. For over a century, CAA has collaborated with communities, police services and governments to help keep drivers and their families safe while travelling on our roads.

SOURCE CAA South Central Ontario

For further information contact: Nadia Matos, Manager, External Communications, C: (416) 523-0663, E: [email protected]; Olivia Hodgkiss, Communications Specialist, C: (647) 327-0210, E: [email protected]