Hamilton private jet operator Jetport appoints Troy Stephens as new president

HAMILTON, ON, Nov. 28, 2024 /CNW/ - Jetport, a premier private jet operator based in Hamilton, has announced the appointment of Troy Stephens as its new President. With over 30 years of experience in the private and commercial aviation sectors, Stephens brings a wealth of expertise to the role, positioning Jetport for continued growth and innovation.

With over 30 years of experience in the private and commercial aviation sectors, Stephens brings a wealth of expertise to the role, positioning Jetport for continued growth and innovation. (CNW Group/Jetport)

Stephens, who has served as Jetport's Vice President for the past year, has had a distinguished career that began as a commercial airline pilot, where he developed a strong foundation in aviation operations and safety. Over the decades, he transitioned into key leadership roles, including Operations Manager and Vice President of Flight Operations at major commercial Canadian airlines.

"It's an honour to take on this role at such a pivotal moment for business aviation in Hamilton," said Stephens. "Private jet owners and passengers across the GTA are increasingly prioritizing convenience and reliability. With Hamilton International Airport's growth and Jetport's strategic location, we offer a superior alternative to Pearson for discerning travellers. I look forward to continuing Jetport's mission to deliver unparalleled service and reliability."

Throughout the past year, Jetport has marked milestones that underscore its dedication to safety, industry leadership, and service:

Obtained ARGUS Gold and ISBAO Stage 2 certification, two globally recognized standards that highlight Jetport's commitment to rigorous operational and safety practices.

Became a member of the Air Transport Association of Canada (ATAC), aligning itself with one of the country's foremost aviation organizations and further solidifying its role as a trusted and responsible operator in the industry.

(ATAC), aligning itself with one of the country's foremost aviation organizations and further solidifying its role as a trusted and responsible operator in the industry. Expanded its fleet offerings, welcoming the versatile Pilatus PC-12 to its range of in-house private charter aircraft.

About Jetport

Jetport is a leading private jet operator specializing in charter flights and aircraft management services, proudly serving the Greater Toronto Area for over two decades. Located at Hamilton International Airport, Jetport is a modern FBO solely dedicated to serving corporate and private aviation.

SOURCE Jetport

For more information: Jetport Support, +1 (905) 679-2400, [email protected], jetport.com