HAMILTON HARBOUR CELEBRATES STV PATHFINDER RETURN TO SAIL TRAINING WITH HISTORIC RE-COMMISSIONING CEREMONY ONTARIO'S LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR, THE HON. ELIZABETH DOWDESWELL TO ATTEND

HMCS Oriole, Canadian Coast Guard Cape Lambton and Caribou Isle joining salute.

Niagara Falls lights honouring Pathfinder that evening.

HAMILTON, ON, June 3, 2022 /CNW/ - Next Thursday, June 9, at 10:30 AM, The Hon. Elizabeth Dowdeswell, Lieutenant Governor of Ontario, will preside over STV Pathfinder's re-commissioning ceremony which will be attended by Hamilton and marine community leaders, captains and officers of Brigs Youth Sail Training and Elder Garry Sault of the Mississaugas of the Credit First Nation.

The return of STV Pathfinder, one of the Great Lakes first sail training tall ships to active service is thanks to the generosity and support of Blair McKeil of Breakwater Financial , recently named Hamilton's 2022 Citizen of the Year. In 2021, Mr. McKeil purchased STV Pathfinder and is having her refit at Heddle Shipyards so that she can once again return to providing young people a life-changing opportunity of summer adventure and personal development.

Months of work by a crew from Heddle Shipyards and Brigs staff and volunteers is near completion on the 72-foot, 31 tonne tall ship which includes overhauling the engine, replacing decking, sails, extensively repairing the steel hull and refitting the galley and heads.

HMCS Oriole, the Royal Canadian Navy's sail training ship visiting from Halifax, and Coast Guard vessels CCGS Cape Lambton and Caribou Isle will be on hand to salute STV Pathfinder's return to sail training. Later that evening, the lights of Niagara Falls will pay tribute to STV Pathfinder and the 60th anniversary of Brigs Youth Sail Training.

Mr. McKeil is donating the use of STV Pathfinder as a sail training vessel to Brigs Youth Sail Training of Hamilton. Here she will join her sister ship, TS Playfair, in taking youth and adults on sail training courses.

"The return of STV Pathfinder to sail training is exciting for the Hamilton Community. We're incredibly honoured to lend support and be a partner to Brigs," says Blair McKeil, CEO of Breakwater Financial. "The teamwork and skills that youth gain through this sail training program not only fosters and rewards self-confidence, leadership and character but most importantly, connects young people from all walks of life and nurtures lifelong friendships." says Mr. McKeil. "Many Brigs alumni go on to rewarding and exciting careers in the marine industry including the Canadian Coast Guard, Canadian Navy and commercial operators," he said.

"STV Pathfinder holds a special place in the hearts of thousands of our alumni," said Francis Clegg, president and board chair of Brigs Youth Sail Training. "She was designed by legendary marine architect the late Francis McLachlan of Kingston, Ontario. We are dedicating the commissioning to his memory.

All of us at Brigs are beyond grateful for the generosity of Mr. McKeil and his team in embracing our vision and for providing the financial support and technical expertise to make this happen."

STV Pathfinder was commissioned in 1964 by former Governor General the Rt. Hon. Vincent Massey. During her almost 60 years on the Great Lakes, thousands of young people have learned how to sail on her. Pathfinder served as a youth sail training vessel until 2018 when her deteriorating condition forced her retirement and sale. Rosemary MacLachlan, spouse of the late Francis MacLachlan, designer of Pathfinder will present a new pennant to Liam Fraser, her recently appointed captain.

HOPA Ports has been instrumental in supporting Brigs by offering the not-for-profit organization a home base in Hamilton. "We at HOPA believe having Brigs Youth Sail Training's home port at Hamilton adds to our rich maritime history and provides Hamilton youth, adults and organizations a rare educational opportunity to learn how to sail on these seldom seen tall ships," said HOPA Ports President & CEO Ian Hamilton, who himself is a graduate of Brigs sailing programs. "What better way to celebrate our port city and its maritime heritage than to help foster a new generation of young people as passionate about the Great Lakes as we are," he said.

More information about Brigs, its 2022 courses for youth and adults and how to get involved with the organization is available at brigs.ca. Through its financial assistance platform, no youth is left at the dock for financial reasons.

NOTES TO MEDIA:

The re-commissioning ceremony is by invitation only. It starts at 10:30 AM, (rain or shine), Thursday, June 9, Heddle Marine, 208 Hillyard Street, Hamilton. Pool feed available here. Program, bios, backgrounders, hi res photos of STV Pathfinder under sail, news kit available here. Three ships will attend the ceremony: HMCS Oriole, the Royal Canadian Navy's historic sail training ship visiting from Halifax and Canadian Coast Guard's CCGS Cape Lambton which is captained by former Brigs captain, Rhys Weed and CCGS Caribou Isle. Commissioning ceremonies are centuries-old naval traditions still practiced today.

About Breakwater Financial Ltd: Breakwater Financial is an established, market leading mortgage administrator based in Burlington, Ontario. Our focus is on Single-Family, Mixed-Family, Mixed-Use and Industrial property transactions. We take great pride in providing fair value, a fast response, and a consistent approach to the entire mortgage administration process.

About HOPA Ports: HOPA Ports is an integrated port network on the Great Lakes, with facilities in Hamilton, Oshawa and Niagara. HOPA's facilities comprise 1,000 acres of land and handle 10 million MT of cargo per year, empowering 40,000 jobs and $6 billion in economic activity in Ontario. By investing in high-quality infrastructure and prioritizing sustainability, we are building prosperous working waterfronts in Ontario communities.

About Brigs Youth Sail Training: Brigs is a 60-year-old charitable organization now based in Hamilton, ON. Brigs is dedicated to building leadership, self-efficacy, and self-esteem in youth 13-18. This is accomplished through the peer-to-peer delivery of challenging programs on board traditionally rigged sail training tall ships, with a focus on safety and the creation of positive and memorable experiences and adventures. Brigs fosters learning and the development of practical skills, the adoption of environmentally sustainable practices, and an appreciation of the rich marine heritage of the Great Lakes. Through its financial assistance program, no youth is left at the dock for financial reasons.

