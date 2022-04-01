Hamilton ETFs Opens the Market

Hamilton ETFs is a Canadian investment manager specializing in the global financial services sector. With over $1.5 billion in assets under management, the firm offers nine exchange traded funds including both rules-based and active mandates. Hamilton ETFs is also an active commentator on the global financial services sector; the firm's most recent Insights can be found at www.hamiltonetfs.com/insights-commentary .

HYLD is a diversified blue-chip U.S. equity ETF designed to help investors meet their monthly income needs with an initial target yield of 10%. HYLD will pay monthly distributions and is available in both USD and CAD. HYLD provides exposure to U.S. equity markets, specifically by investing in a portfolio of higher-yielding U.S. covered call ETFs, while adding modest leverage of 25% to enhance the growth potential and yield. HYLD can be a core holding for long-term investors and provide a significantly higher-yielding alternative to broad-based U.S. equity ETFs.

