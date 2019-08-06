Hamilton ETFs Announces Lowering of ETF Risk Ratings

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Hamilton Capital Partners Inc. ("Hamilton ETFs") announced today that, effective on or about August 7, 2019, the risk ratings of the exchange-traded funds set out below (the "ETFs") will be lowered as follows:

ETF Current Risk Rating New Risk Rating Hamilton Global Financials Yield ETF (formerly Hamilton Capital Global Financials Yield ETF) Medium Low to Medium Hamilton Australian Financials Yield ETF (formerly Hamilton Capital Australian Financials Yield ETF) Medium to High Medium

The changes are a result of an annual review by Hamilton ETFs to determine the risk level of its publicly-offered exchange-traded funds.

No material changes have been made to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the ETFs. The reduction of the risk ratings will be reflected in the ETF's offering documents which will be completed in accordance with applicable securities laws.

About Hamilton Capital Partners Inc. (Hamilton ETFs)

Hamilton ETFs is a Canadian investment manager specializing in the global financial services sector, with a portfolio management team boasting over 60 years of combined experience. The firm's specialized investment focus is driven by proprietary research, analysis, and analytical tools. Hamilton ETFs is also an active commentator on the global financial services sector; the firm's most recent Insights can be found at www.hamiltonetfs.com/insights-commentary.

This press release is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities of the exchange-traded funds referred to herein. This press release is not for dissemination in the United States or for distribution to U.S. news wire services.

For further information: Patrick Sommerville, Partner, Business Development, 416-941-9250, psommerville@hamiltonetfs.com.

