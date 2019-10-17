Hamilton ETFs and Purpose Investments Announce Securityholder Approval of Fund Merger

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2019 /CNW/ - Hamilton Capital Partners Inc. ("Hamilton ETFs") and Purpose Investments Inc. ("Purpose") are pleased to announce that the special meeting relating to the approval of the previously announced proposed merger of Purpose Global Financials Income Fund (TSX: PFG) (the "Terminating Fund") into Hamilton Australian Financials Yield ETF (TSX: HFA) (the "Merger") was held today.

In accordance with applicable legal requirements, securityholders of the Terminating Fund were required to approve the Merger. At the special meeting, securityholders of the Terminating Fund overwhelmingly (99.7% voting in favour) approved a special resolution to authorize the Merger.

Complete details regarding the Merger and the matters considered at the special meeting were outlined in the management proxy circular dated September 17, 2019 sent to securityholders of the Terminating Fund of record as of September 16, 2019 and available on www.sedar.com.

It is expected that units of the Terminating Fund will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX") after the close of business on October 24, 2019 (the "De-Listing Date"), subject to the final approval of the TSX and in accordance with any conditions of such approval. Unitholders of the Terminating Fund will be able to trade their units on the TSX up to the close of business on the De-Listing Date. Should all other approvals be obtained and conditions satisfied, it is expected that the Merger will be effective after the close of business on October 25, 2019.

About Hamilton Capital Partners Inc.

Hamilton ETFs is a Canadian investment manager specializing in the global financial services sector, with a portfolio management team boasting over 60 years of combined experience. The firm's specialized investment focus is driven by proprietary research, analysis, and analytical tools. Hamilton ETFs is also an active commentator on the global financial services sector; the firm's most recent Insights can be found at www.hamiltonetfs.com/insights-commentary.

For further information: Patrick Sommerville, Partner, Business Development, 416-941-9250, psommerville@hamiltonetfs.com or David Kidane, Regional Director, Business Development, 416-941-9681, dkidane@hamiltonetfs.com.

About Purpose Investments Inc.

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation, and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Financial, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

For further information: Matt Padanyi, (877) 789-1517, info@purposeinvest.com

