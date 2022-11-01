HAMILTON, ON, Oct. 31, 2022 /CNW/ - Hamilton's economy continues to undergo a notable transformation. The blue-collar backbone of steelmaking, heavy manufacturing, and textile production continues to evolve into an economy based on technology, advanced manufacturing, education, and health & life sciences.

The City's Economic Development Action Plan (EDAP) is a blueprint for the community's priorities, which clearly outlines an opportunity to transform the city, businesses, and industries to be more sustainable and equitable.

Hamilton continues to expand its "de-carbonization" economy (CNW Group/Nerva Energy Group Inc.)

Hamilton has traditionally been synonymous with heavy industry, especially steel and associated manufacturing. Our City is grateful for their significant contributions and acknowledges the efforts of these founding corporations, as they also look to become an important contributor to this new circular economy.

Most recently, the former Mayor of Hamilton extended his remarks and words of encouragement for Hamilton's newest corporate citizen, NERVA Energy.

"NERVA Energy is a progressive company, creating good-paying green economy jobs that will help power Hamilton to the forefront of our net-zero carbon future", said Fred Eisenberger, Mayor of Hamilton from 2014-2022.

The company has seen exponential growth over the last 5 years and recently moved into 41A Brockley Drive with an expansive footprint of over 33,000 sq. ft.

Driven by a core mission to help their clients maximize energy performance and decrease greenhouse gas emissions, NERVA resembles everything the City of Hamilton needs and is progressing towards.

The company's culture of energy efficiency and sustainability is echoed in the transformation of their new Canadian headquarters on Brockley Drive.

This facility was previously occupied by an American automotive supplier who closed their only Canadian location earlier in 2021, and as a result, Hamilton lost 100 good-paying jobs. There was virtually no press coverage about that closure, but the impact on the local economy was definitely felt by many.

"We are proud to be replacing 'non-sustainable' and 'old economy' jobs with sustainable jobs to power Canada into our zero-carbon future.", said Chris Ridabock, a strategic advisor to NERVA and member of the Board of Directors.

NERVA Energy shares a strategic partnership with Hamilton's own Mohawk College, helping schools, hospitals, and municipalities drive energy efficiency and reduce GHG emissions. Mohawk, widely recognized as a leader in sustainability, has succeeded in reducing its own direct carbon emissions by 63% from the 2007 baseline year.

As the City continues to evolve and mature into a competitive tech market, there is no doubt that companies that align with the "de-carbonization" economy will be a catalyst to attract young talent, while encouraging families to settle roots in our beautiful community.

"We are living in a time where we all have the opportunity to drive positive and sustainable outcomes. Transforming the way we design and operate buildings has an immediate benefit to our community, as well as future generations to come. We are honoured to be a part of this City's growth and we're humbled to have the opportunity to drive meaningful actions and transformational change", said Josh Lewis, VP of Engineering at NERVA Energy Group.

As part of the Greater Toronto & Hamilton Area (GTHA), our region is well positioned to align with municipal and provincial initiatives that support the "decarbonization" of our economy. Our new mayor-elect of Hamilton, Andrea Howarth, has been a passionate champion for decarbonization, and we are very optimistic that bold, effective, and achievable plans will be put in place which continue to promote energy efficiency and conservation.

On October 20th, 2022, NERVA held a Grand Opening event and welcomed clients, industry partners, colleagues, and friends to help celebrate this special milestone. 'Click Here' to watch a video of the Grand Opening festivities.

Rob Hallewick, CEO of NERVA Energy added, "Our team has grown from a staff of 10 to a team of 50+ engineers, auditors, and technicians in less than 5 years. Our new Hamilton headquarters will provide the much-needed space and facilities to support our rapid and continued growth."

To learn more about NERVA Energy and its suite of energy & GHG reduction programs, please visit www.nervaenergy.com

