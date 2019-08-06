Hamilton Capital Partners Announces Rebranding as Hamilton ETFs

TORONTO, Aug. 6, 2019 /CNW/ - Hamilton Capital Partners Inc. is pleased to announce that it is rebranding as "Hamilton ETFs", reflecting the firm's commitment to the exchange-traded fund structure and the benefits that ETFs provide Canadian investors. The company will also be updating the names of its exchange-traded funds to reflect the new brand.

"Starting with the launch of our first ETF in 2016, we have worked consistently to provide Canadians with innovative and cost-efficient ETFs focused on financial sector opportunities around the globe", said Rob Wessel, Managing Partner and Co-Founder. "Investors — and their advisors — have responded enthusiastically. Today, we offer five unique ETFs, focused on both income and growth, that help Canadians diversify their financials exposure."

"Since its launch in 2009 as Hamilton Capital, the firm has evolved to exclusively offer ETFs today. Our ETF offerings have allowed us to reach a much broader group of investors", said Jennifer Mersereau, Partner and Co-Founder.

"The new branding gives prominence to our firm's namesake, Alexander Hamilton, the first Treasury Secretary of the U.S., and architect of the U.S. financial system; we believe this change is in keeping with his spirit", added Wessel.

Exchange Traded Fund Name Changes

To align with the firm's rebranding, Hamilton ETFs is also announcing its intention to change the names of its exchange-traded funds as listed in the table below:

Old Name Old CUSIP

New Name New CUSIP Hamilton Capital Global Bank ETF 407038108 → Hamilton Global Bank ETF 40737W105 Hamilton Capital Global Financials Yield ETF 40703P100 → Hamilton Global Financials Yield ETF 40738L108 Hamilton Capital U.S. Mid-Cap Financials ETF (USD) 407047109 → Hamilton U.S. Mid-Cap Financials ETF (USD) 407856103 Hamilton Capital Canadian Bank Variable-Weight ETF 40704W104 → Hamilton Canadian Bank Variable-Weight ETF 40703T102 Hamilton Capital Australian Financials Yield ETF 40703R106 → Hamilton Australian Financials Yield ETF 40700P103

The name changes are expected to be effective on or about August 7, 2019 (the "Effective Date"). Class E units for the ETFs continue to trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"), and the respective investment objective and strategies of the ETFs, as outlined in the prospectus available on SEDAR (www.sedar.com) or the company's website (www.hamiltonetfs.com), remain unchanged. It is also anticipated that, subject to the approval of the TSX, the name changes will be reflected on the TSX shortly after the Effective Date.

About Hamilton Capital Partners Inc. (Hamilton ETFs)

Hamilton ETFs is a Canadian investment manager specializing in the global financial services sector, with a portfolio management team boasting over 60 years of combined experience. The firm's specialized investment focus is driven by proprietary research, analysis, and analytical tools. Hamilton ETFs is also an active commentator on the global financial services sector; the firm's most recent Insights can be found at www.hamiltonetfs.com/insights-commentary.

