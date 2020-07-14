Hamilton based SteriRight launches N95 Mobile Mask Sanitizing Technology in Response to COVID-19

State-of-the-art mobile sanitization technology for N95 mask PPE now available to support Ontario's reopening.

Safe, effective and sustainable solution to N95 supply constraints

Hamilton based SteriRight returns profit to its beneficiaries including Hamilton Health Sciences

HAMILTON, ON, July 14, 2020 /CNW/ - N95 masks are recognized to provide the best protection against airborne biological particles but have been in very short supply. To help alleviate this problem, SteriRight is launching its state-of-the-art mobile technology that will allow organizations to quickly and affordably disinfect N95 face masks for re-use by their employees. SteriRight's mobile reprocessing unit, which kills 99.99% of common bacteria and viruses, including a surrogate for COVID-19 is now available to travel to businesses throughout the region to decontaminate N95 masks.

The launch of SteriRight's mobile service comes after the federal and provincial governments called on manufacturers to step up with solutions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. The launch took place today at McMaster Innovation Park where supporters had the opportunity to see the process in action. SteriRight's Health Canada Interim Order authorized technology sanitizes and decontaminates the users N95 masks for safe re-use. As Ontario re-opens its economy, PPE, in particular N95 respirators are in high demand. Latest data from the Government of Canada suggest only 10% of N95 masks ordered have been delivered.

The SteriRight process is unique in that it utilizes a hybrid, three-pronged decontamination approach using ultraviolet light (UV-C), ozone and vapourized hydrogen peroxide and takes under a minute. The mobility of the SteriRight unit means it can be quickly deployed to a location and allow organizations to keep employees safe, healthy and working. Masks can be disinfected up to 10 times and the original user will get their own mask back after it is decontaminated.

"We are thrilled to be able to step up and provide Ontario businesses with this important technology and service. Our technology – which is the only mobile technology authorized by Health Canada – allows businesses to safely serve their customers while their employees have access to sanitized masks," said Bay Area Health Trust CEO Peter Kalra, "we are hoping to support businesses return to a safe environment for their customers and employees".

Launched with the support of Synapse Life Science Consortium, Alex Muggah, Director of Synapse stated, "We are proud to support SteriRight as they demonstrate this mobile sanitization technology. At Synapse, we focus on facilitating the commercialization of health innovations. Hamilton has many COVID related projects underway and we are confident that Hamilton businesses will benefit from SteriRight's N95 mask decontamination services".

To learn more about SteriRight mobile sanitation services please visit: https://steriright.ca/

About SteriRight

SteriRight was born as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and particularly the crisis of personal protective equipment (PPE) availability. Critical shortages of PPE triggered Health Canada to look for innovative solutions from reprocessors of disposable N95 respirators and from manufacturers of reprocessing equipment to meet current needs, and the gradual return to the "new normal" meant that organizations had to think about their office or work environment cleaning differently.

SteriRight is a Hamilton based start-up backed by its parent company Bay Area Health Trust and is managed by a dedicated team with significant experience in the health care and life science industries.

Currently focused on the sanitization and reprocessing, SteriRight's future will include an expansion of equipment and services such as building and facility disinfecting. Learn more at www.steriright.ca

About Bay Area Health Trust

At the intersection of health, life sciences and business, Bay Area Health Trust is an example of a successful partnership between hospitals and the private sector. Leveraging its unique affiliation with Hamilton Health Sciences, McMaster University and the other members of the Synapse Life Science Consortium, Bay Area Health Trust promotes entrepreneurship and invests in growth-oriented businesses to support patient care. Learn more at www.bayareahealthtrust.com

SOURCE SteriRight

For further information: Contact, Peter Kalra, President and CEO, 905-521-2248 ext.73766, [email protected]