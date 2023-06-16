Hamilton and Burlington Charities Receive Over One Million Dollars in Paletta Family Grants

Grants Drive Positive Change in Youth Mental Health and Support Children in Need

BURLINGTON, ONTARIO, June 16, 2023 /CNW/ - Alinea Group Holdings Inc., in partnership with P & A Paletta Giving Inc., is proud to announce a contribution of over $1,000,000 to charitable organizations in the Hamilton and Burlington regions.

Made through the Hamilton Community Foundation, these grants will bolster a diverse range of charitable organizations including the Dr. Bob Kemp Childrens' Hospice Initiative, Distress Centre Halton, Food 4 Kids, Pathways to Education (delivered by Compass Community Health), Reach Out Centre for Kids – ROCK, Lynwood Charlton Centre, St. Joseph's Health Hamilton's Youth Wellness Centre, Cancer Assistance Program, Foundation for Student Success, and others. These organizations provide essential services to children and youth, encompassing areas such as nutritious food provisions, educational support, cancer care, and mental health assistance.

"Our vision at Alinea is to cultivate thriving communities where individuals can live, work, play, and flourish. The contributions we are unveiling today, made possible through P&A Paletta Giving Inc., are aimed at helping to better resource that vision." said Paul Paletta, Chief Executive Officer & President at Alinea Group Holdings Inc.

Last summer, the Paletta family made an unprecedented commitment of $50 million to the Hamilton Community Foundation, marking the largest single donation in the foundation's nearly 70-year history. Building upon their long-standing legacy of philanthropy, which originated with founders Pat and Anita Paletta (hence the name "P & A"), the family's philanthropic efforts, now carried forth by Alinea, have spanned decades and encompassed numerous local organizations with a notable emphasis on healthcare initiatives. With these new grants, the Paletta family's contributions through the Foundation now exceed $1.6 million.

"We are deeply honored to collaborate with the Palettas and Alinea on this transformative endeavor," said Terry Cooke, President & CEO of the Hamilton Community Foundation. "These latest grants exemplify their profound dedication to our community and their resolute commitment to making a significant and far-reaching difference through philanthropy."

