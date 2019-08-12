Halo Top Creamery Unveils New Snackable Halo Top Bars - at 80-90 Calories Each - Available in Canada this Summer

Halo Top bars will be sold in packs of four and will hit freezer aisles mid-August in retailers across the country including Loblaws Market, Loblaws Discount, Fortinos, Metro Ontario, Save on Foods and Federated Co-op. Each of the new bars are perfectly portioned for snacking and sharing, and are available in four flavours:

Strawberry Cheesecake : The newest flavour to Canada is for fans who want to have their (cheese) cake and eat it too! The strawberry cheesecake flavour is layered with a graham cracker swirl to make each bite that much sweeter

Birthday Cake : This nostalgic flavour is full of colourful sprinkles and the taste of homemade birthday cake in every bite

Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough : The classic comfort of cookie dough chunks and chocolate chips packed into a vanilla bar

Mint Chip: A cool, refreshing bar filled with mint and chocolate chips that add the perfect crunch to every bite

"We heard our Canadian fans loud and clear since we launched these bars in the U.S. earlier this year," said Doug Bouton, President & COO of Halo Top Creamery. "We're thrilled to bring the bars to our Canadian fans before the summer ends and can't wait to hear what they think!"

To celebrate the launch of the brand's new snackable format that's great for on-the-go, Halo Top will give Canadians the opportunity to go mobile with its newest bars in the Halo Top Airstream this summer.* Fans can now experience Halo Top out-of-home and be among the first to try Halo Top's new bars in the comfort of the Canadian outdoors, no spoons necessary! Complete with Instagrammable interiors, stylish Halo Top apparel and gear, and a freezer filled to the brim with bars, the Halo Top Airstream will pop up in select locations across the country. Bookings are available starting today, with new destinations made available weekly.

How to Book the Halo Top Airstream:

Beginning Monday, August 12 until the end of the month, Canadians will have the chance to book an overnight stay for two in the Halo Top Airstream on TripAdvisor Vacation Rentals

Reservations are on a first come, first serve basis, with additional details available on HaloTop.ca/airstream

Listings will be made available the Monday before the stay

Each Airstream experience costs only $10.00 to book

Locations and dates for the Halo Top Airstream are as follows:

Kananaskis, Alberta , August 17-18

a. Available for booking on August 12 Prince Edward County, Ontario , August 24-25

a. Available for booking on August 19 Canning, Nova Scotia , August 31 – September 1

a. Available for booking on August 26

Halo Top Creamery first launched into Canada in February 2018 and now offers 16 irresistible flavours, including dairy and non-dairy options. Halo Top bars are the latest addition to the Halo Top family, giving fans another option they can feel good about eating. Halo Top can be found nationwide at select Loblaw banners, Sobeys banners, Save-on-Foods, Longo's, Federated Co-Op, Metro Ontario and Walmart. With each serving containing a fraction of the sugar and calories of traditional, full-fat ice cream, Halo Top is the ideal feel good treat for every season.

*For more details on the Halo Top Airstream experience, please visit Halotop.ca/airstream.

About Halo Top Creamery

Los Angeles-based Halo Top Creamery was founded in 2011 by former lawyer turned ice cream aficionado, Justin Woolverton, while on a quest to find an ice cream he could actually feel good about eating. Crafted with quality ingredients, Halo Top® delivers premium frozen desserts that have become the ultimate feel-good way to treat yourself. Halo Top launched in Canada in early 2018 and is available nationwide at select retailers. For more information, please visit halotop.ca and join the conversation with @HaloTopCA on Facebook and @HaloTop_CA on Twitter and Instagram.

