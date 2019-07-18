Halo Top Creamery Celebrates National Ice Cream Day With The Debut Of Seasonal Flavour - Peaches & Cream

"Nothing says summertime like chilled rosé, or in our case, Peaches & Cream packed into a pint," said Doug Bouton, President and COO of Halo Top Creamery. "It's the taste of the season and we are excited to bring it to our Canadian fans."

Arriving in Canada by popular demand, Peaches & Cream was one of the brand's best-selling pints in the U.S. last summer.1 The first summer flavour to come to Canada following the seasonal launches of Blueberry Crumble, Pumpkin Pie and Gingerbread House, Peaches & Cream is sure to be a Canadian fan-favourite. It will hit freezer aisles July 18 and remain on store shelves through the end of September.

Halo Top Creamery first launched into Canada in February 2018 and now offers 16 irresistible flavours, including dairy and non-dairy options. The pints can be found nationwide at select Loblaw banners, Sobeys banners, Save-on-Foods, Longo's, Federated Co-Op, Metro Ontario and Walmart. With each serving containing a fraction of the sugar and calories of traditional, full-fat ice cream, Halo Top® is the ideal feel good treat for every season.

About Halo Top Creamery

Los Angeles-based Halo Top Creamery was founded in 2011 by former lawyer turned ice cream aficionado, Justin Woolverton, while on a quest to find an ice cream he could actually feel good about eating. Crafted with quality ingredients, Halo Top® delivers premium frozen desserts that have become the ultimate feel-good way to treat yourself. Halo Top launched in Canada in early 2018 and is available nationwide at select retailers. For more information, please visit halotop.ca and join the conversation with @HaloTopCA on Facebook and @HaloTop_CA on Twitter and Instagram.

