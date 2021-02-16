Halo Collective Continues to Import to the United Kingdom, Now Offering Flower from Canada to UK Patients

According to Prohibition Partners, the UK population consumes one of the greatest amounts of cannabis per capita in the world, with an estimated 4.7 million cannabis users out of a total general population of 66.4 million. 1 While the number of people in the UK who use cannabis to treat chronic health conditions is only 1.4 million, the legal use of medical cannabis is still in its relative infancy. By 2024, the UK medical cannabis market is predicted to be worth nearly £1bn (US$1.3bn), servicing more than 400,000 active patients and, with further regulatory expansion, qualified patients could reach four million during the same time period 2 .

In 2020 Halo's wholly-owned subsidiary Bophelo Bioscience & Wellness (Pty) Ltd. ("Bophelo") formally commenced the certification process required to achieve European Good Agricultural and Collection Practices ("EU GACP"). This certification would allow Halo, through Malta and then via Canmart, to distribute Certified Good Manufacturing Practices ("cGMP") grade cannabis flower and oils throughout the UK and the EU. The Company expects to achieve this certification in Q2 2021 as COVID restrictions have finally abated in Lesotho. Andreas Met, Halo's Co-Founder and Head of International commented, "I relocated to Lesotho to oversee Bophelo operations. Before our hands were tied due to COVID, but now all the pieces are coming together like a puzzle. Halo efforts going into Lesotho are having a visible impact and showing significant progress."

Halo expects Canmart will soon be capable of compliantly importing products originating from Bophelo's licensed 200-hectare cultivation site, one of the few largest licensed cannabis canopies in the international market. Meanwhile, Bophelo continues to cultivate and harvest medicinal cannabis at a consistent and high-quality standard, paired with licensing deals with partners such as DNA Genetics to drive consumer recognition and demand. The quality manufacturing credential will simply formally authorize the exportation and distribution of CBPMs to the UK as well as medical cannabis to other countries in the EU.

"The UK is a significant market opportunity for medical cannabis, and Halo's acquisition of Canmart last November made us one of the first cannabis companies to have this distribution potential," commented Kiran Sidhu, CEO and Co-Founder of Halo Collective. "This week we saw fellow market player, Tilray (NASDAQ: TLRY) partner with Grow Pharma start to distribute medical cannabis in the UK, although not yet supplying any CBPMs to patients. We are pleased that Canmart has already been fulfilling medical prescriptions for patients as well as increasing awareness with educational programs for UK patients and physicians. We are happy the others like Tilray are entering to increase market size and patient access."

While cultivation and GACP credentials are currently underway at Bophelo, Canmart is simultaneously working with Specials Pharma Ltd. to supply a consistent and uninterrupted supply of CBPMs. The flower importation completed this month is the first of many significant imports planned this year, with other shipments in the pipeline from Canada, Australia, and South Africa that are due in Q2 2021. Halo intends to apply for cGMP accreditation for the Canmart distribution facility as well which will enable the Canmart team to take raw material and process it into capsules, tinctures, and traditional flower products onsite. The anticipated cGMP accreditation is expected to increase Canmart's capacity to deliver medicinal products in the UK and is expected to accelerate Halo's plans to build a European distribution network.

Sidhu continued, "Through Halo's vertically integrated global supply chain, UK patients will have access not just to basic oils and tinctures, but will benefit from our high-quality, proprietary, branded flower and oil products. Canmart will be positioned to wholesale products deriving from notable high-grade genetics—DNA Genetics, Zkittlez, and more. We believe UK patients deserve the highest quality cannabis brands and products and Halo intends to deliver them. With added product assembly capacity at Canmart, this will only accelerate the process."

Established in December 2018, Canmart was one of the first companies set up in response to the legalization of medical cannabis in the UK. With expertise in cannabis education, storage and distribution, Canmart holds all relevant licenses to store and distribute CBPMs in the EU.

Located in the southeast of England, Canmart operates in a 30,000 square foot, third party logistics warehouse, set up to focus on the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries. Leveraging their vast network to bring innovative and high-quality products to market, Canmart currently imports and distributes licensed CBPMs to specialist doctors and their patients throughout the UK, a milestone that began in 2020. Canmart has forged strong relationships with specialist couriers, clinics, hospitals and pharmacies, providing smooth, legal access to products through a multitude of channels--always delivering exceptional service to patients and customers.

Halo is a leading, vertically integrated cannabis company that cultivates, extracts, manufactures and distributes quality cannabis flower, oils and concentrates, and has sold approximately eight million grams of oils and concentrates since inception. Halo continues to evolve its business and scale efficiently, partnering with trustworthy leaders in the industry, who value the Company's operational expertise in bringing top-tier products to market. Current growth includes expansion in key U.S. markets, the United Kingdom, Africa, the Republic of Malta in partnership with MedCan Ltd., and planned expansion into the Canadian retail market.

Halo is led by a strong, diverse and innovative management team with deep industry knowledge and blue-chip experience. The company is currently operating in the U.S. in California, Oregon and Nevada. The Company sells cannabis products principally to dispensaries under its own brands Hush, Mojave, Exhale, and under partnership or license with OG DNA Genetics, Terphogz (doing business as Zkittlez™), Winberry Farms and FlowerShop.

As part of continued expansion and vertical integration in the U.S., Halo boasts several grow operations throughout Oregon and California. In Oregon, the Company has a combined seven acres of outdoor cultivation, including East Evans Creek, a six-acre grow site in Jackson County, and Winberry Farms, a one-acre grow site in Lane County. In California, the Company is building out Ukiah Ventures, a planned 30,000-square-foot indoor grow, processing and manufacturing facility, including up to an additional five acres of industrial land to expand. Halo has also partnered with GMH to purchase Bar X Ranch in Lake County, California, with plans to develop up to 80 acres of cultivation, which would comprise the largest grow in Northern California.

Recently, the Company has entered into a non-binding letter of intent with Red Light Holland Corp. for the purpose of creating a joint venture to become a licensed psilocybin manufacturer to supply psilocybin products to licensed service centers in the State of Oregon.

Internationally, the Company is currently cultivating cannabis at Bophelo Bioscience & Wellness (Pty) Ltd ("Bophelo") in Lesotho, Africa, which holds one of the largest marijuana cultivation licenses in Africa with a future capacity of up to 495 acres. To further Halo's global presence, the Company recently acquired cannabis-based product for medicinal use ("CBPM") importation and distribution licensing in the United Kingdom via cannabis suppliers Canmart Ltd. Halo expects the cultivation and manufacturing operations of Bophelo, combined with the importation and distribution capabilities of Canmart, to drive growth of a well-positioned business to serve the U.K. market.

For further information regarding Halo, see Halo's disclosure documents on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



