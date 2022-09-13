MONTRÉAL, Sept. 13, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Halloween is the time of year when the first frosts arrive, the leaves turn red and the boundaries between worlds become thin. The Sorcerer Kalbacius has jumped on the opportunity to cross those borders and create a haven for himself and his fantastic creatures in the Jardin botanique's Main Greenhouse!

Espace pour la vie is inviting all children (and their parents!), from October 1st to 31st, to come out and lend Kalbacius a hand. He has to return to his own world by midnight on October 31! But he has a long road ahead and would be grateful for all the help he can get!

The Sorcerer's Haven

Main Greenhouse – Every day, from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Guided activity between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.

The Main Greenhouse is in a shambles! The Sorcerer Kalbacius has transformed it, setting up a temporary home for himself and his menagerie of unusual creatures. The vampire-gargoyle tunnel delivers chills and thrills, the vegetable garden and its strange scarecrow made of plants promises to keep everyone in line, and the cat-spiders' web will have your skin crawling! Not to mention our crazy jack-o'-lanterns, the spectacular Ghost Tree and Kalbacius himself!

The Potions Workshop

Entrance Greenhouse – Every day, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

To help Kalbacius, you'll have to master the art of potion-making! This plant sorcery workshop will give sorcerers in training a chance to try their hand at potions using plants that react in some very unexpected ways!

Frisson l'écureuil et la course aux bonbons – for children ages 4 to 8

Play - Auditorium – October 1 to 14

Monday to Friday: 11:30 a.m. | Saturday and Sunday: 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Starting October 17, every day at 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Frisson l'écureuil (Scaredy Squirrel), a character created by author Mélanie Watt, is worried: How do you prepare for the scariest day of the year when you're afraid of everything? Will he be ready to go trick-or-treating? With a little help from children, his friends, he might be!

Passes available at the Welcome Desk. Reservations recommended for groups (514-868-3000).

Outdoor activities

From 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Guided activities end at 5 p.m.

Acorn and butternut squashes, pattypans, gourds and pumpkins: Cucurbita are a large family of vegetables that come in a wide range of shapes and colours—including some weird and funny ones! The Squash Kiosk is the place to learn about the life and "death" cycle of gourds with our science educators. How does a pumpkin's life end? What happens when it rots? It's also another opportunity to lend Kalbacius a hand by collecting a wealth of useful information!

Our young visitors, paper and pencil in hand, can take part in the Magical Creature Hunt, searching the garden for creatures that have escaped from Kalbacius's clutches and run away! But first, the young trackers will have to brush up on their agility with the Magic Steps Circuit!

In the Japanese Garden

Kalbacius is not the only one to have a world of his own at the Jardin botanique! Come meet the characters that inhabit Japanese imaginations thanks to the magical art of paper theatre!

KOWAI ! Des histoires à faire peur… – for children ages 4 to 8

Japanese Pavilion — Monday to Friday, 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m.; Saturday and Sunday, 12:30 p.m. and 1:30 p.m.

Japanese folklore teems with frightening characters: ogres, witches, spirits and demons. Are you brave enough to listen to tales of their evil deeds? Yield to the charm and evocative power of kamishibai—Japanese paper theatre. Your imagination will take care of the rest!

Virtual Pumpkin-decorating Contest

Our virtual Pumpkin-decorating Contest is back for another year!

To take part, just decorate a pumpkin or any other member of the amazing Cucurbit family. Let your imagination go wild!

Enter the contest between September 26 and October 26.

La Presse and the Friends of the Garden are our partners for the Halloween Shivers event.

Online ticketing and schedule

Two for one! Gardens of Light continues until October 31. Take advantage of your visit to combine two magical events at the Botanical Garden. Tickets for Gardens of Light provide access to the outdoor gardens and the greenhouses all day. The visit to Gardens of Light takes place at the time indicated on your tickets. Online ticketing

