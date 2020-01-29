Hallmark Channel Radio returns to SiriusXM celebrating Valentine's Day and the season of love

Hallmark Channel Radio, hosted by Lacey Chabert, launches on SiriusXM beginning January 31

TORONTO, Jan. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - SiriusXM and Hallmark Channel announced today the return of Hallmark Channel Radio with "Love Ever After," celebrating popular and timeless love songs with stories and tales of love by Hallmark Channel's favourite stars.

SiriusXM's Hallmark Channel Radio will celebrate love all month long beginning Friday, January 31 at 9 am ET through Sunday, March 1 at 3:00 am ET on SiriusXM channel 70 and through the SiriusXM app. SiriusXM's Hallmark Channel Radio kicks off in conjunction with Hallmark Channel's February "Love Ever After" programming featuring all-new original movies and pet television specials.

Hosted by one of the network's most beloved stars, Lacey Chabert, SiriusXM's love-themed Hallmark Channel Radio will feature favourite love songs including tracks from artists such as Michael Bublé, Billy Joel, Elton John, Celine Dion, Frank Sinatra, Natalie Cole and more. In addition, Hallmark Channel stars including Luke Macfarlane, Wes Brown, Ross Mathews, Larissa Wohl and Alison Sweeney, among others, will share their favourite Valentine's Day memories, traditions, love stories and fairy tale pet adoption stories with SiriusXM subscribers.

Hallmark Channel on TV will celebrate "Love Ever After" throughout February with all-new romantic movies and the biggest pet specials of the year including Cat Bowl II, Kitten Bowl VII, and the 2020 American Rescue Dog Show. SiriusXM's Hallmark Channel Radio will return this June celebrating June Weddings with timeless wedding love songs aligned with their June Weddings programming.

SiriusXM's popular Love Channel will move to channel 291 and will be available via streaming platforms throughout February. SiriusXM subscribers can find Hallmark Channel Radio (channel 70) on SiriusXM radios and those with streaming access can listen online, on-the-go with the SiriusXM mobile app and at home on a wide variety of connected devices including smart TVs, Amazon Alexa devices, Apple TV, PlayStation, Roku, Sonos speakers and more.

