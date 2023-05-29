Halifax Welcomes Iceland's President Jóhannesson and First Lady Eliza Reid for Official Visit

- Blue economy, immigration, and youth mental health and well-being on the agenda -

HALIFAX, NS, May 29, 2023 /CNW/ - His Excellency Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, President of Iceland and First Lady, Eliza Reid are scheduled to visit Halifax on May 30 - 31 for an official visit.

During this visit, President Jóhannesson will meet with top officials, business stakeholders, public and private sector leaders, and members of the community to discuss key issues and initiatives, including a roundtable discussion about the Blue Economy.

"Nova Scotia and Iceland share a close connection to the ocean, a passion for innovation and a dedication to building opportunities for our people," said the Honourable Tim Houston, Premier of Nova Scotia. "We're pleased to welcome Iceland's President and First Lady during their visit to Canada as we explore the ways we can work together to secure our future in a diverse and competitive world."

President Jóhannesson will also have a conversation with the province's Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration, to discuss how immigration and emigration has and continues to shape Iceland and Canada. The interwoven histories of the two countries will also be part of the agenda.

"Nova Scotia is pleased to welcome His Excellency to the province. We look forward to celebrating the historic friendship between Iceland and Canada, which spans more than 1,000 years. We also look to the future with hope as we consider how this relationship will continue to grow and evolve in the 21st century," said His Honour The Honourable Arthur J. LeBlanc, ONS, KC, Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia.

Times are indicated in Atlantic Daylight Saving Time (ADT).

Tuesday, May 30, 2023 - Halifax, Nova Scotia

11:30am - 12 Noon

Event: Official meeting with the Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia.

Venue: Government House

Summary: The President and First Lady will meet the Hon. Arthur J. LeBlanc, Lieutenant Governor of Nova Scotia. Official photograph and gift exchange meeting will take place in the Drawing Room of the Government House.

CLOSED TO MEDIA

12:00 Noon - 1:45pm

Event: International Women's Forum (Atlantic) luncheon

Venue: Province House

Summary: First Lady of Iceland Eliza Reid will join female Nova Scotian business leaders for a conversation on women's entrepreneurship and approaches to ensuring that more women assume positions of influence and leadership in corporate settings in the future. Moderating this conversation will be Ms. Christine Pound, an IWF member and Iceland´s Honorary Consul in Halifax.

CLOSED TO MEDIA

12:00 Noon - 1:30 pm

Event: Business luncheon with Nova Scotian business community

Venue: Stewart McKelvey, 1741 Lower Water St, Suite 600

Summary: This working lunch event, to be attended by President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson, will bring together business leaders from leading Nova Scotian and Icelandic businesses and industry associations with ties to the blue economy, renewable energy and cleantech, financial services, and more. It will be an opportunity to build new relationships, highlight innovative services and technologies, and identify opportunities for collaboration and investment in both jurisdictions.

OPEN TO MEDIA

2:00pm - 3:30pm

Event: Roundtable discussion about the Blue Economy

Venue: Centre for Ocean Ventures & Entrepreneurship (COVE)

Summary: Iceland's President Guðni Th. Jóhannesson will join Icelandic and Nova Scotian seatech companies and research organizations for a rich roundtable discussion and presentations on technological innovation and opportunities for collaboration in this industry. Local participants will include, but not be limited to senior representatives from COVE, Acadian Seaplants, Clearwater Seafoods, Cooke Inc., and Innovasea. Icelandic companies Marel and Kerecis will also deliver presentations.

OPEN TO MEDIA

2:00pm - 3:30 pm

Event: Roundtable discussion about improving mental well being among youth and mitigating substance abuse

Venue: Laing House w NS Health, Centre for Mental Health and Addictions, etc.

Summary: First Lady, Eliza Reid, and the Chief Analytics and Advisory Officer of Iceland´s Planet Youth will join leading stakeholders from Nova Scotia´s health services sector to share insights from each other's jurisdictions on common challenges and innovative approaches to improving youth health, ensuring their mental well-being, and preventing addiction. Participants will share insights into the "Icelandic prevention model" and other approaches practiced by Nova Scotian and Icelandic authorities and community organizations to mitigate substance abuse.

CLOSED TO MEDIA

4:00pm - 6:30pm



Event: "New Iceland: Causes, Challenges and Collective Memory." (4:15pm - 5pm)

Venue: Pier 21 Exhibit Hall

Summary: During this evening event at the historic Pier 21, a gateway to Canada for so many, the President of Iceland will deliver remarks entitled, "New Iceland: Causes, Challenges and Collective Memory." His address will cover the reasons behind the mass emigration from Iceland to Canada and the United States in the late 19th century, the aspirations of the people who left their homeland, and the challenges, successes and failures that awaited. He will also discuss how this part of Iceland's history has been narrated and described from the beginning to the present day. These remarks will be delivered prior to a conversation with Nova Scotia's Minister of Labour, Skills and Immigration (Hon. Jill Balser), moderated by Pier 21 CEO Marie Chapman.

OPEN TO MEDIA

Event: Networking Mixer (5:00pm - 6:30pm)

Venue: Pier 21, Larger Hall

Summary: This networking session will invite up to 100 people, and is being sponsored by Business Iceland. The goal is to offer the community an opportunity to mingle and learn more about Icelandic businesses.

OPEN TO MEDIA

Notes for media

To confirm attendance media must RSVP in advance via [email protected] .

. Media are asked to arrive 30 minutes before the event's start time.

Photos taken by the official photographer will be made available upon request via [email protected] .

Related links:

http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/28/c9940.html

Follow the President of Iceland on Facebook and Twitter.

SOURCE Embassy of Iceland

For further information: Press Contacts: Meetu Madahar, Brown & Cohen Communications & Public Affairs Inc., +1 416 817 4668, [email protected]; Charlie Echlin, Brown & Cohen Communications & Public Affairs Inc., +1 647 649 7646, [email protected]; Una Sighvatsdóttir, Office of the President of Iceland, +354 895 8885, [email protected]