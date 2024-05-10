Halifax Tower Hotel & Conference Centre Receives Top Accolades from Choice Hotels Canada and Choice Hotels International

HALIFAX, NS, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Choice Hotels Canada is thrilled to share the Halifax Tower Hotel & Conference Centre, Ascend Hotel Collection®, has received three prestigious awards – on a national and international level. The property won a 2024 Platinum Guest Satisfaction Award, alongside the esteemed honours of both the 2024 Canadian Hotel of the Year and the 2024 International Best of Choice Award for the Ascend Hotel Collection brand by Choice Hotels International.

The team at the Halifax Tower Hotel & Conference Centre, an Ascend Collection Hotel, recently won top honours from both Choice Hotels Canada and Choice Hotels International. (CNW Group/Choice Hotels Canada)

The Best of Choice awards are among Choice Hotels International's most coveted accolades, with recipients selected for their demonstrated commitment to superior guest service and operational excellence. One hotel winner was selected from each Choice brand segment in the company's domestic and international portfolio.

The Canadian Hotel of the Year was selected by a panel consisting of representatives from Choice Hotels Canada and the Choice Canada Franchise Advisory Board and are chosen from this year's Canadian Guest Satisfaction Award Platinum winners. Platinum winners represent the top three percent of over 330 hotels from coast to coast. Winners are determined largely by verified customer feedback through guest insight surveys and likelihood to recommend scores.

The Ascend Hotel Collection is a portfolio of upscale resorts, historic properties and boutique hotels that offer guests a uniquely local experience. The newly built hotel opened in August 2022 and is currently ranked as the number one hotel in Halifax on TripAdvisor with a 5/5 rating. The property is owned by Stephanie Giannoulis, who was named Developer of the Year by Choice Hotels Canada that same year. The hotel also won an APEX Award (Awards for Property Excellence) and last year won Best New Entry: Ascend Hotel Collection. The management team is led by general manager Nimfa Bautista, who previously won the Leader of the Year award from Choice Hotels Canada in 2021.

"The management team at the hotel is best-in-class and ensures every detail of the guest experience is second to none," says Brian Leon, CEO, Choice Hotels Canada. "Since it opened, this stunning hotel has excelled in guest satisfaction and the feedback the team receives continues to be stellar."

The property has a range of luxury amenities, well suited for both leisure and corporate travel, as well as large group events. There is a conference centre with five meeting spaces, including an imperial ballroom for up to 220 people, that can accommodate social gatherings, weddings, and corporate meetings. The 180-seat onsite restaurant, Le Rouge, is open for lunch and dinner, and features a wide range of mouth-watering offerings, including its signature steak dishes and daring cocktails. There is an indoor heated pool and hot tub, fitness centre, electric vehicle charging stations, as well as the HTH Lounge, where guests can enjoy pub style-food and a variety of cocktail drinks.

With 103 modern, spacious, and well-appointed guest rooms and suites, the in-room amenities include 50-inch smart TVs and outstanding city or lake views. The suites feature king beds, kitchenettes, and large living spaces over 500 square feet and come equipped with fireplaces and two-person whirlpool tubs. Guests can start their days with a complimentary hot breakfast on the 16th floor overlooking the wonderful views.

"These awards are well deserved for our team, who have worked so hard to not only open the hotel and ease into the day-to-day operations, but to also make guests feel welcome and respected," says Stephanie Giannoulis, owner of both the Halifax Tower Hotel & Conference Centre and the Comfort Hotel Bayer's Lake. "The attention to detail has been appreciated by our guests and we look forward to welcoming both new and returning faces alike."

The Halifax Tower Hotel & Conference Centre is located at 15 Lakelands Boulevard in the Bayer's Lake region of Halifax. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com .

Ascend Hotel Collection®: Let the Destination Reach You.

The Ascend Hotel Collection is a global portfolio of independent resort, historic and boutique hotels. Recognized as the hotel industry's first "soft brand" concept, there are more than 360 Ascend Hotel Collection properties open worldwide, including in Denmark, Finland, Ireland, Japan, Norway, Spain, Sweden, Turkey, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ecuador, Mexico and throughout the Caribbean. Membership with the Ascend Hotel Collection enables distinctive, independent properties to gain a global presence while maintaining their local charm. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com/ascend .

About Choice Hotels Canada®:

Choice Hotels Canada is one of the largest and most successful lodging franchisors in the country with more than 330 properties currently open. The Choice™ family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travellers with a range of high-quality lodging options, including limited to full-service hotels in the upscale, mid-scale, extended stay and economy segments. Brands in Canada include Ascend Hotel Collection®, Comfort™, Sleep Inn®, Quality®, Clarion®, MainStay Suites®, Econo Lodge® and Rodeway Inn®. All hotels are independently owned and operated. Choice Hotels Canada is a master franchisee of Choice Hotels International, Inc., with nearly 7,500 hotels, representing almost 630,000 rooms, in 46 countries and territories. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences. For more information, visit www.choicehotels.com .

For further information: Lauren Wasley, Carlaw Communications, T:647-883-9439, E: [email protected]